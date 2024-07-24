Arsenal star Ben White set for ‘shock England U-turn’ with FA ready to ‘make approach’ for top target

Arsenal defender Ben White could be set to make a dramatic U-turn on his England future after the departures of Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland, according to reports.

The 26-year-old White starred for the Gunners last season as they finished runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League on the final day of the campaign but has not featured in the national team squad since the 2022 World Cup.

White returned early from Qatar for what the Football Association called “personal reasons” and reports later emerged of an alleged bust-up with former England assistant Holland.

White’s versatility would’ve come in handy for England at Euro 2024 as the Three Lions reached the final, where they eventually lost to Spain, before Southgate and assistant Holland resigned from their positions.

It is still unclear who will replace Southgate at the helm with rumours that Man City boss Pep Guardiola has been approached, while Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and ex-Chelsea man Graham Potter have also been linked.

And now the Daily Star claim that Arsenal defender White is ‘considering a shock U-turn’ on his England future after Southgate’s departure as manager.

The report added:

‘But following Southgate’s decision to stand down in the wake of England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, White is prepared to think about making himself available again. ‘While White has admitted to not even watching football in his free time, he remains open to making an England comeback. And the news will be a huge boost to whoever the FA decide to pick as Southgate’s replacement.’

Howe outlined his “unwavering” commitment to the Newcastle job amid links to England last week with claims he is the Football Association’s top target to replace Southgate.

And now former West Ham and Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp insists that from what he’s “heard” from “people in the know”, Howe is set to be approached by the FA sooner rather than later.

Redknapp said on talkSPORT: “If things don’t work at Newcastle, he could lose his job in a year, eight months, who knows? You’re only probably six games away from getting the sack in this game, it can be that difficult can’t it?

“You have a bad run and suddenly the fans, everybody, social media, it can be very difficult, so he may well decide that yeah, now is the time.

“It may not come again in a year, it may do, but I would think if Eddie gets the offer to do it… I have heard one or two rumours already from people in the know that they’re ready to make an approach for Eddie pretty soon.”

When asked about his future last week and links to the England job, Howe said: “It’s been a strange one for me because I’ve been absolutely cut off from it.

“Fortunately I’m out here, so it’s only through a mobile phone or someone telling me something that you hear about it.

“My commitment to Newcastle is unwavering and it has been since I came to the football club. As long as I have certain things for me – as in I’m happy, I’m allowed to work in the way I need to work in order to get the best out of me and I feel supported – then that will never change.”