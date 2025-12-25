The England C-Team full of Coles, Charltons and an Arsenal Judas

It’s time for the big C..not Christmas but the England C-Team, of course. Everyone is on the nice list but there are still a couple of lumps of Cole.

How would this team fare against the England B-Team?

Goalkeeper: Ray Clemence

One of only seven goalkeepers to win over half a century of caps for the Three Lions, Ray Clemence’s total of 61 is made more impressive by the fact that he didn’t make his international debut until he was 24, due to B-Team No.1 Gordon Banks, followed by a battle with England’s record appearance holder Peter Shilton for the rest of his career.

Behind Clemence and Shilton in the pecking order during the seventies and early eighties was Manchester City’s Joe Corrigan, and he takes a spot on the bench here too. If you fancy a goalkeeper challenge, try naming the former Cityzen who’ll be very familiar with his position as third-choice.

Right-back: George Cohen

England’s World Cup-winning right back George Cohen will wear the number 2 shirt, seeing off competition from Gary Charles, Dave Clement, Nat Clyne and Bob Crompton. Cohen was something of a trailblazer, an attacking full-back who relied on speed and stamina as opposed to the traditional rough and robust, stay-at-home English defender. He was the ideal fit for Alf Ramsey’s wingless wonders and if it wasn’t for a career-ending injury sustained whilst still in his 20s, the Fulham icon would have amassed far more than 37 caps.

Centre-back: Jack Charlton

Jack Charlton joins fellow 1966 hero Cohen at the back. The Leeds United legend didn’t make his international debut until he was 29, winning his first cap just a year before he lifted the World Cup. The charismatic and courageous Charlton soon joined younger brother Bobby as one of the first names on Alf Ramsey’s team-sheet, becoming the perfect partner for captain Bobby Moore.

Centre-back: Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell completes a colossal centre-back partnership for the C-Team, although Spurs fans may well have another C word in mind for their former captain. Two defenders with 900 Premier League appearances between them wait in reserve; Jamie Carragher and Gary Cahill. Manchester City’s 1934 FA Cup-winning captain Sam Cowan and Mr Wolverhampton Wanderers Stan Cullis are also well worthy of a mention.

Left-back: Ashley Cole

Joining Campbell in the backline is former Arsenal team-mate Ashley Cole. One of 10 England centurions, Cole was part of five major tournament squads in the ‘golden generation’ era and is widely regarded as the country’s best ever left-back, even by scorned Gunners fans. Terry Cooper, a Leeds United title-winner in the late sixties and member of the 1970 World Cup squad, provides cover.

Defensive midfield: Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick may have seen his international game time hindered by the much-maligned Gerrard/Lampard combination, but he gets a starting spot here. There are some reinforcements on the bench if C-Team boss Fabio Capello opts to take off one his more attack-minded players to join Carrick. Henry Cockburn, a key player in Matt Busby’s first great Manchester United side. Wilf Copping, a title-winner with Arsenal in the thirties. And lastly Blackburn Rovers hero Ronnie Clayton, who was part of England’s 1958 World Cup squad.

Right wing: Steve Coppell

Despite being forced to retire whilst still in his twenties, Steve Coppell still managed to win 42 England caps. The Liverpool-born winger ended up at Manchester United after Matt Busby’s former assistant Jimmy Murphy spotted him at Tranmere Rovers and his performances for the Red Devils soon propelled him into the Three Lions set-up.

Coppell’s work-rate, the directness of his attacking play and willingness to track back made him a popular choice for club and country and if he remained fit, he could well have played into the Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford.

Left wing: Joe Cole

An all Cole left flank, Joe joins former Chelsea team-mate Ashley in the starting XI. There are some famous wide players left on the bench for the C-Team, one of them being the England international with the longest gap between two caps: Ian Callaghan. Others include World Cup winner John Connelly, West Brom legend Laurie Cunningham, 1930’s star Sammy Crooks and famous footballing father Mark Chamberlain.

Attacking midfield: Raich Carter

With Stanley Matthews playing the bulk of his career post 1945, Raich Carter is arguably England’s finest pre-war player. Only in his mid-twenties when hostilities broke out, he lost his peak years to war-time internationals and guest appearances after top-flight football was suspended. He was fast approaching 40 by the time the Three Lions made their first World Cup appearance, so missed out on making a major tournament squad but at club level Carter captained Sunderland to their sixth and most recent league title in 1936 and lifted the FA Cup at Wembley a year later.

Attacking midfield: Bobby Charlton

Surely the greatest player to ever wear the Three Lions shirt, the enduring images of Bobby Charlton beating a man and then blasting the ball into the net from 25 yards out are symbolic of a bygone era that saw England become the best team on the planet. Charlton was the crown jewel in the side of ’66 and his performances saw him become the second Englishman to win the Ballon D’Or after Matthews’ inaugural triumph. His 49-goal haul for the Three Lions, one that wasn’t surpassed for almost 50 years, is remarkable given he spent the majority of his career in midfield.

Striker: Mick Channon

With 21 goals and 46 caps to his name, Mick Channon gets the nod to start up front. But there are a couple of famous nineties Premier League strikers in reserve who never got much of a look in for the Three Lions. Stan Collymore and Andy Cole only have 18 international appearances between them and they join fellow under-capped forward George Camsell on the bench.

Camsell hold the best goals-per-game ratio for any England international with more than one cap, bagging 18 goals in just nine games. Peter Crouch, Allan Clarke, Martin Chivers and the Cloughs of Brian and Nigel are other options up top.