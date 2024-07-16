Next England boss: Carragher, Lineker disagree over Klopp hire after Southgate resigns

Jamie Carragher doesn’t think that England should appoint former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as their new manager after Gareth Southgate stepped down.

Southgate announced his departure on Tuesday morning with the former Middlesbrough releasing a 331-word statement on the England national team’s website.

He was criticised by England fans and former players during Euro 2024 for his defensive tactics and team selection as they ultimately lost to Spain 2-1 in the Berlin final on Sunday.

There has been a feeling brewing that he would make way, with many hoping England now appoint an attack-minded manager to take them forward.

Gary Lineker has even suggested that England should not “go all out” for former Liverpool boss Klopp as they look to the future.

Lineker said on the Rest Is Football podcast: “I think he’s [Southgate] been the right person to bring the nation together in terms of the football team. And, now, maybe it’s time for someone else with a more modern, attacking style of football.

“Do you go English? There’s only really Eddie Howe. Say Gareth does call it a day? I suspect he will, it must be so tough, demanding, so hard. If you go English, we mentioned, somebody maybe like [Frank] Lampard, who would get respect.

“But wouldn’t you go all out for Jurgen Klopp? Klopp’s been out of a job. He’ll have had a bit of a rest. Club managers are paid an awful lot of money, I can’t see the FA stumping up that sort of cash. I think we’d all love Pep [Guardiola] but do you realistically think we’d get him?”

Former Liverpool defender Carragher questions people who have suggested Klopp as the next England manager and reckons the Three Lions should have an Englishman at the helm.

“What manager out there is looking at England and thinking how can I better what Gareth Southgate has done?” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“You have got to win the World Cup. We aren’t a team who wins trophies, we aren’t Brazil or Germany, who have a history of winning trophies for years and years. Yes, we want to change that. But I can’t see too many managers licking their lips thinking I’m going to take this on from Gareth Southgate. There’s not much room to improve.

“I have seen Jurgen Klopp mentioned because he’s out of a job and we love him but number one, England shouldn’t be having a foreign manager. We have been down that road and the two managers we have had did absolutely nothing for England in those tournaments.

“And we keep being obsessed by these great managers at international level, I can guarantee you most people in England have never heard of the Spanish manager before this tournament. Top managers are in the Champions League, because that’s where they want to be. International football for me is about the players.”