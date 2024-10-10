England: Carsley to ‘deploy false nine’ in ‘bold’ starting XI vs Greece; five-man attack to be named

According to reports, England interim boss Lee Carsley is ‘considering deploying a false nine’ against Greece in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday night.

Carsley was named interim boss after Gareth Southgate quit following England‘s 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

While Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be ‘closer than ever’ to becoming England’s manager, Carsley is still vying for the role permanently.

The 50-year-old has already had a successful stint as England U21 manager and his side got off to a winning start in the Nations League last month. They earned comfortably wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland this month.

The second international break of the 2024/25 campaign is here. England face Greece at Wembley on Thursday night before they travel to face Finland on Sunday.

A report from Paul Joyce for The Times claims Harry Kane picked up a knock before the international break and ‘will not be risked’ against Greece. In his place, Man City defender John Stones ‘will lead the side for the first time’.

Without Kane, the report claims ‘England have looked at deploying Jude Bellingham as a false nine against Greece as Carsley considers packing an array of attacking talent into his line-up’.

Carsley is reportedly ‘set to name a bold attacking line-up which also includes Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon’. The report claims.

‘In a bold blueprint that would whet the appetite of a sold-out Wembley crowd, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon may also all feature along with Bellingham from the start in the Nations League tie. ‘Harry Kane, the captain, will not start and is unlikely to be risked so John Stones will lead the side for the first time. Jack Grealish also sat out team training on Wednesday and ­Carsley has been mulling over selecting an adventurous starting XI.’

‘While Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke would be more natural alternatives to Kane, the use of Bellingham as a spearhead who can drop deeper has been trialled in training. Bellingham was utilised in that role at club side Real Madrid at the start of last season and he enjoyed a prolific scoring run. He has reverted to midfield this term and has yet to score for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. ‘If the system is pressed into action, it would serve as another example of Carsley putting his own stamp on the national team as he continues what is effectively a six-match audition to prove to the FA that he should succeed Gareth Southgate on a permanent basis.’

Joyce has named England’s full ‘possible’ XI to face Greece: Jordan Pickford; Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Levi Colwill, Rico Lewis; Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Phil Foden; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon.