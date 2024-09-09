Lineker, Shearer defend England boss Carsley over ‘bonkers’ national anthem uproar: ‘It’s a bit weird’

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have defended England interim boss Lee Carsley over his choice not to sing the national anthem.

The Three Lions manager did not join his players in singing the national anthem ahead of their 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland over the weekend.

The former Everton midfielder said on the eve of the Group B2 Nations League clash that he had never sung a national anthem as Republic player or England coach and would stick with that stance when the countries met on Saturday.

Asked about the reaction to his comments following Saturday’s win in Dublin, interim boss Carsley said: “It has definitely not affected my day or preparation.

“I found out about it this morning. I fully respect people’s opinions. It’s something that I’ve never done but I fully respect both national anthems.

“Today would be probably one of the proudest days of my career to lead an England team out in Dublin. You definitely couldn’t have written it.

“I don’t feel hard done by or aggrieved. I respect everyone’s opinion.

“I’ve played in teams out there where players are belting the anthem out next to me but also I’ve played in teams where players don’t sing, or coaches. I don’t think it makes me or anyone that doesn’t any less committed.

“Like I say, I was looking forward so much to today and it’s the proudest day of my football career. You couldn’t have written it, really.

“I saw the draw a while back and I thought to myself ‘that’s going to be a really good game’. Then if you fast forward and two weeks ago, it sinks in that ‘OK, yeah, I am going to take over the team – the first game’s in Dublin’.

“I knew it was going to be a good experience but a bit of a test also.”

And former England striker Lineker was shocked by the backlash Carsley has got for not singing the national anthem and thinks it’s “a bit weird” anyway.

“Crikey, they do like to stir things up, don’t they?!” Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast.

“I find it bonkers. If someone chooses not to sing it doesn’t [matter]…

“I remember some players not singing because they were too shy. I used to sing a bit but not too loud because my voice is terrible.

“I always felt a little self-conscious singing on a football pitch, I didn’t feel comfortable with it.

“I don’t know, I just think it’s a bit weird.”

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 England need to build around ‘vision and passing range’ of one player

👉 Keir Starmer speaks out on England manager Carsley refusing to sing the national anthem

👉 Lee Carsley’s days as England manager are numbered after ‘stumbling at first hurdle’

Former England and Newcastle United striker Shearer added: “You’re going to be judged on bloody football results, not whether you sing the national anthem or not.”

On players usually outside of the starting XI who have given themselves the best chance of starting against Finland later this week, Lineker continued: “I’d actually go with Trent Alexander-Arnold. His passing range…

“He will benefit from a side that plays on the front foot and if you play in their half. Yes, England will be vulnerable to the counter-attacks occasionally but don’t worry about that. Be brave, be bold in football.

“Pep [Guardiola] has shown us that, [Jurgen] Klopp has shown us that with Liverpool, [Mikel] Arteta has shown it at Arsenal. You go and play in the opposition’s third and it gives you a greater chance.”

On Carsley’s first match in charge of England and Alexander-Arnold’s weaknesses, Lineker said: “You can’t read too much into the first game but I thought it was really encouraging.

“It’s great to see Trent in the side, some of his passes were superb, particularly the one he hit for Anthony Gordon that led to the first goal. What a pass that was!

“It just strikes me, I just think, ‘How can this guy not be in the team somewhere?’, he’s just so good.

“All we’ve ever focussed on is Trent’s weaknesses when it comes to England and defensively, he might make a mistake. He might make one mistake but he might give you two or three opportunities to score because he’s so brilliant with the ball at his feet.

“It was encouraging, a really encouraging start, but he’s only been working with the players for a few days.”