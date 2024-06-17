England have won their opening game so who needs to be dropped? And who is the subject of the biggest Clamour to come in? We rank the top five…

5) Adam Wharton

‘With all the caveats of – I’m not watching training, I’ve never seen him play a full 90, he plays higher up the pitch than I thought and I’VE NEVER PLAYED THE GAME, I’d like Adam Wharton in,’ tweeted Max Rushden in that terrifically clever manner that protects him against accusations that his instincts are unfounded while still voicing those largely unfounded instincts.

Wharton would be higher up this list if he had played more than 16 Premier League games and more than 28 minutes of international football, but there is still a sizeable Clamour building for his inclusion at the expense of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who looks uncomfortable in midfield because he is not a midfielder. Which seems important.

The truth? There is no perfect solution to that midfield problem. And in the absence of a perfect solution, Gareth Southgate has opted for the best footballer – but not the best midfielder – available.

4) Kobbie Mainoo

A year younger than Wharton but with a whole 25 Premier League games (and one barnstorming FA Cup final display) under his belt, which is probably why he eventually came on for Jude Bellingham in the ‘seeing it out’ role. Rio Ferdinand has said he should have come on earlier, presumably instead of the energetic but absolutely not composed Conor Gallagher.

There will always be a greater Clamour for players from well-supported clubs and it does feel rather odd that England started a major tournament without a Manchester United player. He does have a significant advantage over Alexander-Arnold in that he is actually a midfielder. Which seems important.

Oh and he was excellent alongside Declan Rice v Belgium in March, when we wrote: ‘Literally impossible to watch his interplay with Jude Bellingham and not get very giddy indeed.’

MORE ON SERBIA v ENGLAND FROM F365:

👉 Jude Bellingham’s England (just) beat Serbia: 16 Conclusions on an unnecessarily nervy opener

👉 England player ratings v Serbia: Bellingham runs the show, Kane quiet, Saka shows positive signs

👉 Harry Kane was ‘static and lumbering’ as he faces calls to be dropped by England

3) Eberechi Eze

“I’m going to say and I’m going to make this statement as early as possible. We talked about early substitutions leading into the game, I tell you what I’d do, I’d bring Eze on now to attack instead of Foden. You ask for my opinion and I’ll give you my solution after 29 minutes!”

Stuart Pearce went very, very early but he was soon joined by many others who wanted the ineffective Phil Foden replaced by a player who had made such an impact on the left side against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Euro 2024 warm-up match that he immediately cemented a place on the plane.

There was such a stark contrast between the impact of Bukayo Saka on the right and Foden on the left that it screams classic Clamour this week; that problematic left side has rich history in this particular narrative as Jack Grealish and James Maddison have both been regular beneficiaries. Eze does not quite have those ‘We need a maverick!’ vibes, which is why he is third and no higher on this list.

2) Cole Palmer

It says something about the strength of England’s other striker options that the main beneficiary of Kane largely being nothing more than a bystander against Serbia is Cole Palmer rather than Ollie Watkins or Ivan Toney.

Palmer finished the season with more combined Premier League goals and assists than any other player so there was always going to be some consternation about him not even getting on the pitch v Serbia. He cannot replace Saka (and Jarrod Bowen’s cameo put paid to any talk of him being the best back-up alternative there), has no history of playing on the left and Jude Bellingham is untouchable, so striker it is.

Ferdinand has called for “someone like Cole Palmer who has got that bit of swagger and arrogance to say give me that ball”. He will not be the last.

1) Anthony Gordon

Trending on Monday morning because England lacked any kind of penetration down the left, and Gordon and his direct running is absolutely the antidote to Foden and the Pep-like inside-left interplay that nobody wants to see from England players (unless it goes well).

Probably England’s best left-sided winger but the question is whether Gareth Southgate wants a winger out there or just wants another of England’s best footballers on the pitch. Gordon is about to become a cause celebre for all those who want Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped and Foden brought central alongside Jude Bellingham. They’re all going to think they’re the first to come up with that solution, because nobody joining a Clamour believes they are in a Clamour.