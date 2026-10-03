England find their own fab four as woeful Croatia demolished in 7-0 win

They were close enough to the answer already, but England have found the quartet to build their attack around after sweeping Croatia aside in a 7-0 win.

England have had enough run-ins with Croatia to consider them a reasonable threat. There was the heartbreak of the 2018 World Cup semi-final, most memorably. But this Croatia side, despite (because of?) containing a couple of the same starters in Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic, absolutely paled in comparison.

This was billed as a battle for second place in this particular Nations League group – a direct clash with decisive consequences. You would not have thought that on the evidence provided.

England were four goals to the good by half time, with each member of their attacking quartet (Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka) scoring.

Kane and Saka both scored again in the second half to hammer home England’s dominance over a side they could scarcely believe the weakness of.

Even better, all of the front four except Saka got an assist as well. Bellingham got three, in fact, with the last being for substitute Morgan Rogers to make it 7-0 towards the end.

Their contributions were often interlinked as England’s attackers took advantage of any gaps left by Croatia – and there were plenty. The first goal saw Bellingham set up Kane, the second goal was Gordon setting up Bellingham, and Saka’s two goals were assisted by Bellingham and Kane.

This was only the third time that Kane, Bellingham, Saka and Gordon have started together for England, after doing so against Mexico at the World Cup and against Spain in the first fixture of this Nations League.

Judging by this win, it’s a combination Thomas Tuchel simply has to use again. Quite quickly, it could become the go to.

The headlines may revolve around Kane as he closes in on more records, or Bellingham for his triple assist. But it was the impetus provided from the wings, with Gordon’s determination and Saka’s composure – he could have had a hat trick – that was just as responsible for making England tick and keeping Croatia flummoxed.

It didn’t take a rocket scientist to work out that this quartet might be England’s most effective. We know all too well that Kane is the best striker available in this shirt, and one that there may be a significant drop-off from in the future.

We also know how effective Bellingham – England’s men’s player of the year – is for his country, and Saka’s place in the team needs no justification with the success he has inspired and enjoyed at Arsenal.

Gordon is probably the player who has most had to force his way into the team, but if you’re ending up at Barcelona, you must be doing something right.

On this occasion, he offered the flair and functionality needed to become an equal of the established stars around him in this team. On the whole, it all just clicked.

Admittedly, it’s the kind of game England might find it tricky to draw conclusions from. What they expected to be a tough head-to-head clash became more like a training session. In the second half, they simply had to go through the motions.

Were it not for the presence of Modric and Perisic in the Croatia lineup, given the youthful crowd, it would be tempting to say this was men against boys. But Matterface and Dixon made enough of those quips in the commentary box.

Still, England were a class above against a Croatia side who, in spite of having some up and coming talents, seem to be reaching the end of an era. England, on the other hand, stand every chance of continuing theirs, or perhaps embarking on an even more promising new one, if they can replicate this.

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