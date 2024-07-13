Spain star Cucurella hopes England player ‘stays on the bench’ as he hits back at Neville

Marc Cucurella will be happy if Cole Palmer stays on the bench on Sunday.

Spain star Marc Cucurella hopes Chelsea team-mate Cole Palmer “stays on the bench” when he faces England in the Euro 2024 final at Wembley on Sunday.

The Blues defender has been criticised for his performances in the Premier League this season but his form improved massively under Mauricio Pochettino towards the end of the campaign.

And he has carried his good displays into Euro 2024 and has been one of Spain’s best players on their way to the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, where they will face England on Sunday.

England attacker Palmer was Chelsea’s best player in the Premier League last term but he has struggled to get minutes under Southgate at the European Championship and Cucurella is hoping that his Blues team-mate remains off the pitch against Spain.

“I spoke with him, but it was over a week ago. We talked for a while in the previous rounds,” Cucurella told Mundo Deportivo.

“For me, it’s much better if he doesn’t play and stays on the bench.”

When asked if Spain boss Luis de la Fuente had asked him for any inside information on his fellow Premier League players ahead of the match against England, Cucurella replied: “Today we had our first talk and we discussed it a bit. But he has Rodri, who knows more about English football than I do.

“I suppose that if he has doubts, we can give him different points of view. We are going to approach the game as we have done for every other match so far. If we are at our best level, we have a good chance of winning.”

Gary Neville insisted at the start of the tournament that Cucurella’s presence in the Spain team was one of the main reasons he doubted De la Fuente’s side going all the way.

“We didn’t think he’d play,” Neville said before Spain’s 3-0 win over Croatia in their first group stage match.

“He’s not been convincing at Chelsea, he’s played a few games towards the end of the season, he’s aggressive, he’s tenacious, he’s a busy little full-back.

“That price tag [£55million] still, to be fair, astounds everybody I think to this day.

“The Spanish defence has got a lot of experience now but there’s something just missing from Spain that makes you feel like they’re going to go all the way.

“And I have to say, him [Cucurella] being at left-back probably is another example of why we think that.”

When asked about Neville’s initial scathing comments at the start of the tournament, Cucurella replied: “In England it is very common.

“They [pundits] have been players and have had those experiences. I don’t think it is necessary to be disrespectful just to get views or for people to know him or continue to hear his name.

“These things happen, I think we have one last step left and hopefully we can lift that cup. Then it will be our turn to speak.”