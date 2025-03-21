Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad includes four uncapped players, with James Trafford, Jarell Quansah, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle United’s League Cup hero Dan Burn hoping to get their chance to shine for Three Lions.

They all have a chance to break into this XI: a team made up from those who were the first new picks of an England manager’s reign.

And you can read 16 Conclusions on Tuchel’s first England squad here.

Goalkeeper: Chris Kirkland

Steve McClaren’s spell as England manager wasn’t much fun, unless you are Scottish. But there’s at least one Englishman who appreciates his ill-fated tenure; Chris Kirkland won his only cap in McClaren’s first match in charge, coming on as a substitute in a 4-0 win over Greece.

The former Middlesbrough boss may have wished he kept Kirkland in the sticks going forward after Croatia calamities from Paul Robinson and Scott Carson in the Euro 2008 qualifiers resulted in the Three Lions missing a major tournament for the first time since 1994.

Right-back: Chris Powell

New England managers don’t like picking uncapped right-backs, but they do seem to love a fresh-faced lefty. Chris Powell will have to do a job as a number two in this backline, as the first new cap of the Sven-Goran Eriksson era. The Dan Burn of 2001, Powell was in his thirties when he made his Three Lions bow, starting in a 3-0 win over Spain in Eriksson’s maiden game as boss.

Fellow lefty Michael Ball also made his international debut in the same match, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Centre-back: Billy Wright

Walter Winterbottom became England’s first official manager following the end of World War Two and nine debutants were selected for a match against Ireland in the September of 1946. Billy Wright was among the new faces and he went on to became the Three Lions’ original centurion, making 105 appearances for his country. Raich Carter and Tommy Lawton were the only two survivors from the thirties, ending a long wait for successive caps.

Centre-back: Ron Henry

After Winterbottom’s long reign came to an end in the early sixties, Alf Ramsey was chosen as his successor following his remarkable exploits with Ipswich Town. The new boss was a full-back for Spurs during his playing days and his first new pick was also a defender from White Hart Lane. Ron Henry is the man in question, but his appearance in a 5-2 defeat to France in 1963 proved to be the start and end of his international career as Ramsey began a famous journey to World Cup glory.

Left-back: Graeme Le Saux

The Terry Venables era began with an impressive win over reigning European champions Denmark, with Graeme Le Saux and Darren Anderton making their debuts in the match as starters. Matt Le Tissier came on in the second half to make it three new faces in the England camp as Venables prepared to build a side for Euro ’96.

Right wing: David Beckham

One man who didn’t make the cut in 1996 was David Beckham, despite an impressive breakthrough season at Manchester United that saw the young midfielder help his side to the domestic double. Venables’ successor Glenn Hoddle didn’t waste any time in picking Beckham though, selecting the future Three Lions captain in his first game in charge. Adding to the left-backs eligible for this side is Andy Hinchcliffe, who made his debut in the same match.

Central midfield: Ricky Hill

Bobby Robson’s introduction as England boss was a tricky Euro ’84 qualifier against Denmark in Copenhagen and he opted for an experienced line-up. The Three Lions went close to winning the game, with future Manchester United winger Jesper Olsen scoring a superb late equaliser to rescue a point for the Danes, just minutes after Luton Town legend Ricky Hill came on a substitute to become Robson’s first new face.

Central midfield: Terry McDermott

Robson replaced Ron Greenwood in the England hotseat, with the former West Ham manager giving 28 players their international debuts during his five-year spell in charge. Generational talents Bryan Robson and Glenn Hoddle were among those men but the first of them was Liverpool midfielder Terry McDermott, who made his debut in the September of 1977, just a few months after helping the Reds win their first European Cup.

Central midfield: Gerry Francis

Taking one more step back in history, Greenwood’s predecessor was Elland Road icon Don Revie. Despite his success with Leeds in the late sixties and early seventies, the former Three Lions forward proved to be a disappointment after failing to qualify for a major tournament. The initial signs had been positive, following a thumping 3-0 win over eventual Euro ’76 winners Czechoslovakia that included a debut for QPR midfielder Gerry Francis.

Left wing: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Now at Besiktas with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his boss, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career didn’t quite hit the heights many thought it might after he made his international debut 13 years ago. The then Arsenal midfielder came on a substitute in Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge, with modern-day gloom-monger Jordan Henderson winning his second cap in the same match.

Striker: Ian Wright

The much maligned Graham Taylor made some questionable choices during his stint as England boss, but he did give international debuts to a succession of formidable forwards. Premier League legends Alan Shearer, Teddy Sheringham and Les Ferdinand are among those Taylor called upon, but his first new cap was Ian Wright, who lined up alongside Gary Lineker in a 2-0 win over Cameroon in the February of 1991.