England defence tempers expectations with Guehi and Konsa only ‘decent’

England are nowhere near good enough to win the Euros with that selection of centre-backs, while Jude Bellingham critics vindicated.

Send your views on all subjects to theeditor@football365.com

Tempering England expectations

While I’m extremely excited about England’s sudden injection of high pressing, high scoring flair that saw us decimate Croatia and (for my money) saw us as equals with Spain for most of the game, I’m still a sour patch kid about our prospects of silverware.

While we look a better side than the one that finished 3rd in the recent World Cup, and would have easily have beaten Argentina if we played with the same belief and verve of the last 4 games, the two European sides sitting atop us in the FIFA rankings are still levels above.

While we gave them more jeepers than any of their World Cup opponents, we still lost to Spain. If Ferran Torres didn’t have the sort of shooting accuracy of the Magnum Phaser Light Gun that was packaged with the ZX Spectrum +2A (ask your grandad), we could easily have conceded 4 or 5 goals.

France have ditched the stagnant Water Carrier Deschamps and bought in his France compatriot Zizou, who needs no advice from another rather useful player from that era on how to play with “va-va-voom”.

Then there’s the rest of the field: Portuguese fans have finally seen the picture in the loft of Doronaldo Grey, and are looking the formidable force they should have been 2 tournaments ago; it’ll only be a matter of time before Jurgen’s Germany look as shiny as his Turkish teeth; Potter has got Gyokeres firing for Sweden, and if he can get Isak and Elanga fit they’re going to be bagging hatfuls of goals between them; Norway have had rough international break, but they took some major scalps in the summer. Hell, even Greece and Northern Ireland are looking decent.

For England to even keep up with their own high Euro ceiling of two major finals in a row, they’ll have to going some against some decent sides and a lot will be expected of them given the home advantage. There’s still 2 years to go too, plenty of time for some sort of shin splints malady or loss of form to befall Messrs Kane or Bellingham.

I’ve never been less convinced about the English back line either: Guehi and Konsa are very decent Premier League centre-backs playing for the two best teams in the country, but they’re nowhere near as good as Stones, Adams, Terry, Ferdinand, King or Campbell at their respective peaks; Tuchel’s favourite right-backs of James and Livramento are made out of latter day Tesco carrier bags they’re so brittle and you get the feeling he really doesn’t rate Trent, despite him looking decent in the games he played. Still O’Reilly and Hall are very different yet very useful options at left back. The midfield and forward line look strong and packed with depth after this break with Rogers, Scott and Lewis Skelly looking decent in their cameos. I’m not convinced completely on Eze, but Gordon looks a different player since swapping the North East for Financial Levers FC.

Still, it looks certain that England will be involved at the Nations League finals, where we will get a good indicator of the futility of hope when the proper tournaments come round again… and at least we’re not losing the best player of all time like Argentina are. Shove that up your Malvinas Miliel, you 70’s throwback.

All the best,

The Kentish Man Child

READ: The England Ladder returns: Gordon, Hall, Scott big winners, Palmer and the old guard sliding away

The warm hug of the England ladder

Yank here – I used to read F365 religiously for a decade after falling in love with the Premier League in high school. Eventually moved to the West Coast, got married, had three daughters and slowly stopped following the league as time became an ever decreasing and valuable commodity.

I’ve been following more closely again after this last World Cup reignited my love for the game alongside some new friends that follow the Premier League here in my small city. It’s been great getting up to speed with who is playing where and what favorite players are now managers. Also confusing at times…I swear to God I never heard the term “low-block” when I was ingestng every bit of football media in the aughts and 2010’s.

What really tickled me was reading the latest England Ladder. As I read down the list I had forgotten how many players were listed before something within me lit up. Small at first – a light exhale through the nose as I remembered who usually rounded out the list. Giddy anticipation as I reached the 30’s and thought surely he can’t be there…can he? After all these years? Hardly reading now as I can only dream of seeing my king on his throne. And then he was there. Like sliding into bed after a long day. The warm embrace of familiarity. Eyes welling as I scan the foundation of the list: 50. Phil Neville (50).

It’s good to be home.

Jake from Walla Walla

(Moyes back at Everton? Can’t wait to finish 7th)

Hey Jude, it’s not racism

From Jude’s post match comments and demeanor, it seems pretty clear that he’s worked out how to function effectively within the psychodrama that is the England national team. Credit also to TT for finding an optimal (if completely knackering and impossible to sustain all the way to the final of a tournament) role for him to play.

There obviously was a problem somewhere along the line in the past and full credit must go to those journalists brave enough to risk false labels to highlight it, Tuchel for finding solutions, Jude’s people for helping him navigate it and Jude himself for coming through it and emerging as the England player we all hoped he would be after his first season at Madrid.

For those who say he already was an England superstar in 2025 (including those demented enough to try and make it racial): He scored 6 goals in his first 44 appearances from 2020 to 2025 and his impact was erratic at best. In 2026 he scored 8 goals in 14 games, dragged England through the last 16 and WC quarter finals and often looked like Englands star player.

I’m sure being a mixed race brummie is a big part of his identity but it shouldnt be part of how he’s viewed as a footballer or used to score points in what has become a pathetically divisive culture war where everybody loses regardless of who wins.

Ben Teacher

Man City are cheats, plain and simple

Three Questions:

1. Were the rules broken against an established set of rules?

2. Did breaking those rules give them a sporting advantage over other teams competing under the same rules?

3. Should there be repercussions for this cheating?

If your answer to all three questions is “Yes,” then what are the excuses and rationalisations for?

No Appeal changes that for now until we hear the results of the Appeal.

Douglas Akhibi, Warri, Nigeria

Maybe Jordan has a point

I get it, I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve complained about Simon Jordan basically spouting Reform policy lines, busy with his dog whistle whenever he gets a squeak of an opportunity on t’wireless. BUT, when he stays in his lane(s), he does have some decent insight sometimes.

So simply dismissing his comments (“Really, the only way to evolve this game is to disband the Premier League, recreate it with a whole new set of rules that are fit for purpose rather than tacking on rules that have existed for 125 years and keep trying to finesse them to meet ownership models that are so much more sophisticated now”) is a bit premature in my view.

When he said “disband”, I think he meant the formal arrangements/rules/governance/etc that currently clearly aren’t fit for purpose, and replacing them immediately with something much tighter and more suited to the modern game and owners. Obviously it’s highly unlikely to happen, but I’d say he’s spot on. It’s the same principle when we’ve all watched the worlds of 100+ year old laws of the game and modern refereeing/VAR/determining intent collide, with often ridiculously inept results.

I also make him right when he says that if the anti-competitive FFP rules aren’t altered to be fair, then foreign billionaire owners will vote with their feet and try to take their clubs out of the PL and into whatever European Super League mark II looks like, where they WILL be able to set the agenda.

RHT/TS x

(He’s also usually pretty good when holding nepo baby glorified barrow boy Eddie Hearn to account, and calling out nepo baby pillow fisted gobshite Conor Benn for what he is too – Garcia emphatically reiterated that particular line with his hands beautifully)

Are Liverpool approaching bad weather?

I appreciated formerly blue Lee’s mail, because that’s how I felt during the long Klopp reign and in their defense, the entire FSG tenure. We can argue about it all we want, but the Liverpool of 2010 were not a title challenger. Next year wasn’t our year. It could never be our year.

That’s a galling thing to say, because it took Fergerson’s best team playing out of their skin to beat us to the title in 08/09. But a year and half later and that was just gone. Like Spurs hitting the end of the road, Liverpool had been hollowed out. Mediocre players. Aging heroes. And opposing clubs in much better positions. The recovery was a remarkable job.

Did it “mean more”? Probably not to most of the footballing world. A title for Leicester meant more than any title Liverpool could produce. One for Palace or Spurs or, sigh, Everton, would be profound. But you can be damn certain that that first title, that great team, meant more to the Liverpool fans who’d waited 30 years for one, than the City fans who couldn’t fill Wembley for an FA Cup final. Or the Chelsea fans who got drunk on success.

It has been an awesome ride from FSG, taking the team from bankruptcy to being probably the most expensive team in the league. Liverpool haven’t been in this position since the early 80s. (Pity we’re stinking up the actual onfield stuff.)

Either way, we’re here. And one line jumped out of Lee’s missive. The idea of abandoning the team if a Sheik took over.

One has, or is about to.

That’s why I had to join the nostalgia-tinged golden-age thinking. Because Lex Luthor cosplayer, Jeff Bezos, is about to own my team. And while football teams are incredibly hard to build up (inside the rules). They’re pretty easy to knock down. Just look at United. Look at Spurs. Leicester. Chelsea.

I’m not convinced Bezos will be satisfied playing by the rules. I’m also not convinced that he won’t make weird choices that tank the side’s long term performance. Just look at Chelsea. Frankly, I think that Jeffery, Jeffery Bezos is likely a bigger ill for the world than Sheik looking to sportswash their regime, or Oligarch looking to undermine british politics.

If they’re actively involved, I hope I won’t be. I can’t promise it, I’m human. Who knows. But I do suspect that, in hindsight and compared to the Liverpool that comes after, all those “This Means More” slogans will have been true.

Andrew M, London

So many words though

His mail yesterday spanned five adverts for me. I just scrolled past it all.

Can we get back to concise mails please?

BTW, Lewis Hall might’ve won the WC for us. Tuchel has had a stinker there – no point in winning nothing games by large margins.

Simon S, NUFC, Cheshire

…Heck mate, that was too bloody long. Are you always that prolix? If so, please stay in Salford.

Bad Hamster

Lingering love for Johnny

Apologies for the somewhat delayed response to your departure from F365. I am both saddened and disappointed. We have communicated on a very small handful of occasions of which very few (‘none’) you will recall I am sure. Despite that I really like you and would appreciate your (former) F365 overlords passing my message onto you.

I have just read your final musings on that esteemed website and it almost brought me to tears in the Virgin Lounge in Sydney (don’t judge me – I am very much a working / at a push, middle class boy originally from Great Yarmouth in Norfolk who has worked hard to make it good) surrounded by fellow business-type travellers on their way to wherever. I am off to Brisbane if you are at all interested.

My goodness you speak and type some sense. You are a wise man indeed Johnny.

I have written to F365 on a couple of occasions only but have always read your bits and pieces. One was to add my contribution to the addiction of gambling discussion and how it had consumed my brother just prior to his death in 2016 and the other in relation to mental health and how we need to look out for each other. Both very jolly topics I know but I felt compelled to write.

Privately I believe I messaged you once to bring to your attention the Guardian Football Weekly and a certain Max Rushden. If my (fading) memory serves me correctly you replied by saying that you had not come across Messrs Rushden, Glendenning et al but would look out for them. I was therefore delighted on one particular podcast to hear you appear on that very same thing. I gloated to myself – briefly, as I still don’t know whether I dreamt that recommendation or not.

I purchased a copy of ‘Can We Have Our Football Back’ as you know the vibe and what 99% of men my age who love football are thinking at any given time. The game is indeed dying and I don’t enjoy it half as much anymore. In fact golf has been my go-to for at least 10 years now. I still watch YouTube and the clips of Norwich playing and loving it. Nostalgia overload. It is where me and my brother – the gambling dead one – had our best times together. Like most countries our game is run by greedy, egotistical maniacs who haven’t got the faintest clue as to what the PFM really needs and wants. The whole Man City thing just goes to show what has happened in recent times. Tragic. Genuinely. Send them to the Isthmian Premier or wherever.

I was so very sorry to hear about your illness when that news broke. I sincerely hope that you have recovered from all of that and are fighting fit again. You are clearly quite a stoic individual and I reckon you will be just fine. Thoughts and prayers with you and Dawn all the same.

Finally, I only made it to Ayresome Park once in my NCFC supporting days before heading out for a (much) better life down under and that was in the 92/93 season when we came to your place and drew 3-3. Efan Ekoku and all of that. I left Norwich in bright sunshine wearing no socks and nearly died having spent the afternoon up there is sub-zero temperatures. A couple of weeks later thanks to Arsenal beating Sheffield Wednesday in both the league and FA cups, little old Norwich were off to Europe. How about that. Then rest as they say, is history.

Johnny, thanks so much for everything. I honestly felt a personal connection with you over the years thanks to your like-minded scribblings that totally resonated with me and that very brief – made up? – interaction regarding Melbourne-based, Cambridge / Spurs supporting Max. You are a legend.

Take it easy mate.

James, OTBC, Sydney, Australia en route to Queensland