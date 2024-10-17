England: Elite manager ‘rejected offer’ for two reasons; ‘bombshell’ reveals Tuchel wasn’t first choice

According to the reports, the FA had an ‘offer rejected’ by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who ‘refused to’ become England’s permanent head coach.

The FA have been searching for a new permanent England manager since Gareth Southgate quit following the 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

For the past two international breaks, Lee Carsley has been England’s interim boss as he has stepped up from the U21s to lead the team in the UEFA Nations League.

Carsley emerged as a frontrunner for the job after England won their opening two group games, but several potential alternatives have been linked with the role.

Pep Guardiola was reportedly the FA’s ‘dream’ target, but former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has got the job as he was appointed earlier this week.

As mentioned, Guardiola was an alternative and they were also linked with Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.

Despite this, Alan Shearer has heard that the FA did not contact the Newcastle head coach. This is while Gary Lineker has made a surprising claim about Ancelotti.

“It’s happened so quickly, hasn’t it? I mean we said and you said the other day, there’s perhaps a reason why Lee Carsley was ruling himself out because practically that’s what he did,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“Maybe you were right in saying that he knew something that we didn’t know.

“I really hope that they have spoken to English managers. I’m told they didn’t speak to Eddie Howe or they didn’t sound him out at all. I’m reliably told, which is a big surprise for me considering he would be the outstanding English candidate.”

Lineker added: “It’s confirmed apparently that they did reach out in the summer to Pep Guardiola. And also I understand that they spoke to Carlo Ancelotti.”

A report in Spain has a ‘bombshell’ report about Ancelotti, who reportedly ‘refused to coach England’ and ‘rejected an offer’ from the FA.

This indicates Tuchel wasn’t England’s first choice as the FA reportedly viewed Ancelotti as ‘one of the ideal candidates’.

Ancelotti is said to ‘remain committed to Real Madrid’s ambitious project’. This stance and the ‘opportunity to continue fighting for major European titles were determining factors in his decision to reject the role’.