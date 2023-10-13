England: ‘Embarrassing’ Southgate slammed for ‘taking the mick’ out of ‘unbelievable’ West Ham star

Michail Antonio thinks Gareth Southgate is “taking the mick” out of his West Ham teammate James Ward-Prowse after he was left out of the latest England squad.

Ward-Prowse has been superb for the Hammers since joining from Southampton for £30million in August.

He has provided five goal contributions in seven Premier League appearances and has also made three assists in two matches in the Europa League.

The 28-year-old was unfortunate to be omitted from the Three Lions squad for the international break in September, especially with Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips called up.

But being left out of the most recent squad for the international break feels like a farcical decision from Southgate, given his form, Phillips’ lack of minutes for Manchester City, and the fact Henderson sold his soul to play in Saudi Arabia.

Both players appear to be benefitting from favouritism and Ward-Prowse’s West Ham teammate Antonio has called Southgate’s decision to ignore the midfielder “embarrassing”.

“He’s taking the mick,” Antonio said on The Footballer’s Football Podcast. “James Ward-Prowse… How on earth is he not getting a call-up? It’s embarrassing!

“It’s embarrassing. The stats he has, everything he’s been doing, he’s been playing week-in, week-out – for years.

“And he keeps on bringing in people that are not even playing. It’s mad.

“I respect the players that are going there are quality, but if you’re not playing, you shouldn’t be going to international football.”

When reminded of Southgate’s previous comments about only picking players who regularly play first-team football, Antonio added: “He said that when he first went in. That’s what he said when he first went in. And I think within three squads that went out the window.

“And like, it’s just one of those things. I understand that a lot of the time, managers like to pick players that they trust. Which I get, I do understand that. But it’s England.

“So basically, what you’ve said is, he’s built his own Premier League squad. ‘You know what, no matter what, these are my players.’

“But why I don’t like it is – when you’re playing your best, when you’re doing well, you should be rewarded. That’s what I believe in. And being rewarded – that is England.

“If you’ve got the stats that should be putting you in the squad, then you should be in the squad.”

Antonio continued: “So, James Ward-Prowse has been unbelieveable for us, and his stats speak for themself.

“I’m not talking just because he’s my team-mate. There are other players out there that are doing well, that should also get the call-up as well.”

If Ward-Prowse does receive his next call-up close to next year’s European Championships, Antonio thinks he should tell Southgate where to go.

He said: “I ain’t going to lie – if I was James, I wouldn’t go! I’m being deadly serious – I would not go. I’d be like, ‘I’m not playing for you. Why would I do that?

“‘There’s no bigger honour playing for your country, but I don’t want to play for the man. End of day, I have done everything possible to be called up by you, and multiple times you’ve overlooked me when possibly, you shouldn’t have.'”

