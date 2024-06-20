England Euro 2024 permutations: How they can qualify and what happens next if they do

Perhaps the first question to ask here is this. Is the Euro 2024 qualification permutation window officially open yet?

It’s a thorny one, but with the third-place shenanigans to take into account it feels valid. The assorted paths available to England and others are already becoming clearer. A little bit. A really tiny little bit.

Fine, it’s very early to do this. But we just like doing permutation stuff, okay? It’s practically therapy at this point.

In general, this is how Euro 2024 works.

What do England need to qualify from Euro 2024 Group C?

Denmark’s draw with Slovenia has given England a few extra routes to top spot in Group C.

England will be guaranteed top spot in Group C if they:

a) pick up four or more points against Denmark and Slovenia

b) beat Denmark and lose to Slovenia and Slovenia fail to beat Serbia

c) lose to Denmark and beat Slovenia and Denmark fail to beat Serbia

or

d) draw with Denmark and Slovenia, and Denmark and Slovenia both draw with Serbia

England will be guaranteed at least second place if they beat either Denmark or Slovenia: whichever team they’ve beaten would be unable to match England’s six-point haul, while Serbia can only get a maximum of six points and would be behind England on head-to-head, which is the first tie-breaker.

England will be guaranteed at least third place (and could still finish second) if they draw against Denmark or Slovenia and lose to the other. No combination of results in the other remaining games in these scenarios could see all three of England’s opponents match or better their four-point tally.

But that’s only the first part, isn’t it? If/when England qualify, what shape does their path through the knockouts take?

In quite a few of the possible scenarios, the likeliest answer is in fact ‘a very short one’ but let’s wargame the whole headache-inducing spectrum of possibilities and assume for our own amusement that a universe exists where England stumble to third in their group and still make it all the way to Berlin on July 14.

What is England’s path through Euro 2024 if they win Group C?

Very much the likeliest route after the first two results in Group C, no matter how unconvincing England’s win over Serbia. England’s next steps would then look like this…

Last 16: June 30, 1700 BST v Third Place Group D/E/F, Gelsenkirchen

Plenty of teams that could feasibly be, of course. Poland or Austria look the likeliest from Group D, with Czechia the most likely potential opponent from Group F.

The most interesting group here now, though, is Group E, where third place could very easily end up being Belgium after their defeat to Slovakia, who themselves could also very much still find themselves third in that group.

Worth noting (or at least, we think it is) that Groups D, E and F each have an equal chance of providing England’s opponent in this scenario. There are 15 possible permutations of which four groups provide the third-place qualifiers and it’s an even split with five scenarios apiece for D, E and F providing the opponent for the Group C winner.

If for example, the four third-place qualifiers come from Groups A, B, D and E, then it would be the Group E side England face. If however the qualifiers come from Groups A, D, E, and F, then the Group F side await our heroes.

Quarter-final: July 6, 1700 BST v Runner-up Group A or Runner-up Group B, Dusseldorf

A big bonus of winning Group C is being one of two lucky group winners guaranteed to avoid another group winner in the quarter-final should they make it that far.

Plenty of scope yet for this to change, of course, but Switzerland are by far the likeliest current runner-up from Group A, and holders Italy the most obvious pick from Group B.

Semi-final: July 10, 2000 BST v Winner Group D/Runner-up Group F or Winner Group E/Third-place A/B/C/D, Dortmund

We are now of course deep into the realm of the hypothetical, but let’s not get overcomplicated here. Ignore all those other possibilities. This would be against the Group D winner because that is most probably France.

Final: July 14, 2000 BST, Berlin

Could, obviously, be almost anyone. But the three group winners on the other side of the draw will be those from Groups A, B and F. Best guess there would be Germany, Spain and Portugal. Look, it’s the final. It’s not going to be anyone crap, is it?

Other possible lurkers on this side of the draw include Netherlands if they finish second in Group D behind France (or France themselves, of course…) and Belgium if they manage to scramble back to finish second in Group E.

What is England’s path through Euro 2024 if they come second in Group C?

The fun thing here – especially after Slovakia sent Group E haywire – is that there’s a very decent argument to be made that anyone in Group C is better off qualifying from third place than second. Because…

Last 16: June 29, 2000 BST v Winner Group A, Dortmund

This is almost certainly Germany and a repeat of their clash at the same stage three years ago. Except at the Westfalenstadion instead of Wembley and against the 2024 Germans instead of the 2021 version, both of which feel like quite pertinent details. Really is a good idea for England to win their group.

Quarter-final: July 5, 1700 BST v Winner Group B or Third Group A/D/E/F, Stuttgart

If England have sorted Germany out then it’s most likely Spain next, unless they themselves have come a cropper against a third-place team that could at this stage feasibly be any one of Scotland, Hungary, Poland, Austria, Romania, Slovakia, Belgium, Turkey or Czechia.

So probably Spain and a repeat of the Euro 96 quarter-final, then, but there are without doubt some awkward potential last-16 opponents there for a Spain team whose recent record in major tournament knockout games does not inspire confidence.

Semi-final: July 9, 2000 BST v Winner Group F/Third Group A/B/C or Runner-up Group D/Runner-up Group E, Munich

Portugal the likeliest outcome here as the probable Group F top dogs and only group winner in the second quarter of the knockout bracket. Lurkers abound, though, with Netherlands potential second-place finishers in Group D and all things possible in Group E after Belgium’s opening defeat.

Final: July 14, 2000 BST, Berlin

The group winners on the opposite side of the draw to England would now come from Groups C, D and E. Meaning whoever finished above them in the group stage – best guess there would be Denmark – and whoever comes out on top in what could be a mad scramble in Group E, which is the only group thus far to have veered wildly off its predicted path. And also France, who would be much the likeliest opponent if England have somehow picked their way through this overgrown and immensely hazardous path to Berlin.

What is England’s path through Euro 2024 if they are one of the third-place qualifiers?

Here, of course, is where it gets really fun. Group C is at least one of those that offers only two possible knockout paths as a third-place qualifier rather than three. Small mercies and all that.

Given it’s currently impossible to hazard any meaningful guess as to which third-place teams will make it through, it is for now a coin toss as to which fate would be England’s. Of the 10 qualification permutations in which third place in Group C is one of the four lucky ones, there are five which put them into a last-16 clash against the winner of Group F in the top half of the bracket, and five which pit them against the winner of Group E in the bottom half.

If it’s the first path, then it would look like this:

Last 16: July 1, 2000 BST v Winner Group F, Frankfurt

Most likely Portugal, something which hasn’t really gone all that well for England in major tournaments past.

Quarter-final: July 5, 2000 BST v Runner-up Group D or Runner-Up Group E, Hamburg

The good news here at least is that having scraped through in third place and sorted out Portugal, Gareth Southgate and the boys get to face a mere runner-up in the last eight. These kinds of crooked paths are an inevitable quirk of the 24-into-16 format, but the fact this could very easily be the Netherlands (Group D) or Belgium (Group E) should stop everyone getting too carried away about it being essentially a bye into the semi-finals. You’d hope.

Semi-final: July 9, 2000 BST v Winner Group B/Third Group A/D/E/F or Winner Group A/Runner-up Group C, Munich

It’s fair to say at this stage that whoever has emerged from a theoretical quarter-final between Germany (Group A winner) and Spain (Group B winner) might see England as a bit of a step down despite their frankly inexplicable progress through the draw after that shambolic group-stage effort.

Final: July 14, 2000 BST, Berlin

Same scenario here as England finishing second in the group and therefore most likely France if we have to pick one.

The other possible path looks like this…

Last 16: July 2, 1700 BST v Winner Group E

And that really could be anyone after Romania and Slovakia so thoroughly stirred things up in the opening matches. Either of those teams could win that group, which could also still be topped by Belgium. We’d be very, very surprised if it were Ukraine – who England beat in the quarter-finals three years ago – but nothing can be ruled out at this stage.

Quarter-final: July 6, 2000 BST v Winner Group D or Runner-up Group F, Berlin

All paths are going to feature France as the likeliest opponent somewhere along the way, but none earlier than this potential quarter-final in Berlin.

Semi-final: July 10, 2000 BST v Winner Group C/Third Group D/E/F or Runner-up Group A/Runner-up Group B

Having somehow sorted out the other two group winners in this half of the draw, England would now find themselves potentially facing whoever won their group, be that Denmark or Slovenia or even Serbia. Or they might be up against Switzerland, by far the likeliest runner-up from Group A, or perhaps Italy from Group B.

Very funny if it is in fact one of the other third-place chancers, which could once again be Belgium because we have absolutely no clue now where they’re ending up in Group E

Final: July 14, 2000 BST, Berlin

England would in this scenario find themselves up against whoever emerges from the half of the draw likely to contain Germany (A), Spain (B) and Portugal (F) as its three group winners.