A report has revealed England’s ‘expected’ starting XI for their second Euro 2024 group game against Denmark on Thursday evening.

England got their Euro 2024 campaign underway on Sunday as they faced Serbia.

Gareth Southgate‘s side made a strong start to this game and Jude Bellingham headed his side inside the opening 15 minutes.

But Serbia grew into the game and caused England major issues in the second half especially as Southgate’s team had to hang on to secure a narrow 1-0 victory.

The Three Lions will book their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 if they beat Denmark and Sky Sports are reporting that Southgate is ‘set to name an unchanged XI’.

The report added: ‘Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged team for England’s second group game against Denmark on Thursday night.

‘Southgate is minded to stick with Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield and Phil Foden on the left wing, despite a lacklustre second half against Serbia on Sunday.’

“That’s not the sexy bit…”

Manchester City standout Phil Foden struggled to make an impact against Serbia, but Southgate praised the winger for doing an “incredible job for the team”.

“I thought Phil did an incredible job for the team on Sunday,” Southgate said.

“You know, sometimes the bits with the ball are obvious and they catch the eye, but the amount of ground he covered, the angles of pressing, the filling in for people who were further forward.

“I thought without Phil’s contribution without the ball – and I know that’s not the sexy bit and everybody wants to see him on the ball – I don’t think we win the game.

“So then later in the game when we needed somebody to retain the ball and take the pressure, I thought he did that really well for us.”

When asked if he there was more to come from Foden, he added: “I think Phil has obviously set an incredibly high bar at Manchester City, where he knows exactly where every player is going to be every time he picks the ball up.

“A club that he’s been at since he’s been 13 years old. He used to go in there during the week for training, so an environment that he’s known nothing else.

“With us, we’re always having to adapt to different team-mates, different runs they make and there is adaptation with that.”

Southgate has also provided a fitness update on Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw after he missed training on Tuesday.

“He’s actually on track for where we thought he would be originally,” Southgate continued.

“We were hoping a couple of days ago we might be able to accelerate that a little bit but he needs a bit more volume work.

“He didn’t train with the rest of the group today because there are days when he needs to do more than the rest of the group and days when he needs to recover when the others are pushing.

“He’s still in and out with the others, but operating on his own programme, as well.”

