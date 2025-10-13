England fans not behaving like insane headbangers is a plus, Tommy Tuchel

When Thomas Tuchel was critical of the Wembley crowd against Wales, he must have been aware of the long-standing, global reputation of England fans. That reputation has gone before them for decades, so their rather bored, silent behaviour must have come as a shock.

We watched the 2004 Euros in bars from Los Angeles to Las Vegas; it was the first time I’d watched a tournament from outside the country and it informed me that things I took for granted as football’s norms – and thus unremarkable – were regarded as anything but.

This has stayed with me ever since and comes back to haunt me whenever England play. It was a remarkable trip because I wrote pieces and sent them to Football365 from all sorts of unlikely places, including a log cabin in the Sierra Nevada and even from a broken-down train in the middle of the Nevada desert, using a phone as a modem, which was quite techy for me in 2004.

And I also wrote one column from a sports bar in Vegas which, for a couple of hours, became an English colony for the Portugal game. You might remember that particular tournament suffered much less hooliganism and mayhem than had been usual. That said, England fans had rioted in the Algarve at Albufeira in what was the typical manner. Some said the police overreacted but that is open to debate. People were throwing bottles among other things and hundreds got deported.

The facts of it don’t really concern me; what opened my eyes was how these incidents were handled by the US media. Whereas our news and papers reported it as some shade of disgraceful, the American media was more wide-eyed – like they were witnessing animals in a zoo – and were almost amused, like this was the mad behaviour of a distant tribe. Also, the tone was very much one of ‘this is just what these people do’.

Then there was puzzlement as to why it was happening at all, with all sorts of people speculating. The English just dismissed it as no big deal, but Americans were puzzled.

In this sports bar were a few Americans and they were of the same attitude. They were used to people getting drunk in bars where baseball and football played on TVs and getting rowdy, but they found the English took it to another level altogether.

First, the amount of beer they consumed in a short amount of time was considered extreme. Second, they were tribal to an insane level that went beyond anything they’d seen from sports fans. They described it as “a madness” and this is a country prone to chanting USA, USA as a substitute for thinking.

They asked me if this was typical behaviour, and I had to say it was for England. They thought I would know what made people act this way. Of course, other than drink, I couldn’t really say. But it opened my eyes because it was like seeing this phenomenon as an outsider. The people I spoke to were actually quite non-judgemental, just a bit mystified.

There were news reports of a couple of hundred fans fighting with police and anyone else while hurling chairs and tables. What was the reason? Surely there had to be a reason, didn’t there? I had to disavow them of that notion. There was no reason except perhaps warped jingoism, the attraction of being boorish and the toxic male behaviour we just called ‘being a twat’ 20 years ago.

So when Tuchel was disappointed with the crowd, he’ll have had a riotous standard in his mind, established at both league and national level. England is famous or infamous for hooliganism and this is still proudly maintained by some. But when you see it from the outside, it seems to be a form of madness and quite inexplicable.

So if they behave in a quieter, perhaps slightly disinterested manner, perhaps, rather than be disappointing, it’s actually progress. Not being an insane headbanger is a positive, no matter what Tommy thinks.

