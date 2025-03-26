Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson are among the six leading candidates to drop out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the next international break.

Tuchel‘s first two games as England boss went about as well as he could have hoped, with World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia being won by an aggregate score of 5-0.

As showcased in our freshly updated England ladder, there were clear winners and one big loser from this international break as we got the first glimpse of what’s to come during the Tuchel era.

Injuries hit England badly ahead of this month’s break, so Tuchel’s squad for June’s internationals could look a lot different, especially with several key stars expected to return to action in the next few weeks.

With that, we have decided to pick out six players from Tuchel’s first squad who are most at risk of missing out in three months.

Aaron Ramsdale

Tuchel was never going to please everyone with his first squad, but one particularly “baffling” decision sparked outrage.

Another odd call came as the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss needlessly named four (yes, FOUR) goalkeepers in his 26-man squad.

Crystal Palace standout Dean Henderson is way ahead of Jordan Pickford in our best Premier League goalkeeper in 2024/25 ranking, but the Everton shot-stopper clearly remains England’s No.1 as he played the full 90 minutes against both Albania and Latvia.

Henderson joined Burnley’s James Trafford on the bench for each game, while Ramsdale was in the stands having missed out on two matchday squads.

Ramsdale’s summer move to Southampton is one of the season’s most baffling transfers and his fourth-choice goalkeeper standing makes him an obvious pick to be left out. The next time Tuchel names his squad, you’d like to think he will call up a third striker (Ollie Watkins or Liam Delap) instead of going for the unnecessary inclusion of an additional keeper.

Jarell Quansah

One of the biggest losers from Arne Slot’s arrival, Quansah has been restricted to only two Premier League starts in 2024/25 after having a breakout season in Jurgen Klopp’s final year.

The young centre-back has not recovered since being hooked at half-time on the opening day against Ipswich Town as the supreme form of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate has limited his opportunities.

The 22-year-old has impressed in flashes at right-back and could have an extended run in this position with Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold on the sidelines, but it would be a surprise if he shows enough to retain a spot in Tuchel’s squad.

Quansah did not play a minute during this break and only made the bench once with John Stones and/or Harry Maguire primed to snatch his place when fit. Jarrad Branthwaite is also more deserving of a call-up.

Levi Colwill

Colwill is slightly ahead of Quansah in Tuchel’s thinking, but he also failed to earn minutes after being an unused substitute against Latvia and Albania.

The long-term Liverpool target has been touted as a future England starter for some time, but he’s stagnated in an underperforming Chelsea side as he’s been “bullied” and “needs a good meal”.

It’s easy to see the appeal of Colwill as a left-sided option, but his performances do not currently warrant an England call-up with any two of Stones, Maguire or Branthwaite surely primed to come in for the struggling Chelsea star and Quansah if the latter two players do not experience a dramatic upturn in form before June.

Kyle Walker

Walker’s inclusion was somewhat surprising given his startling slump for Man City and England over the past 18 months, but injuries limited Tuchel’s options and contributed to the AC Milan star’s call-up.

The 34-year-old did very little wrong against Albania but was emphatically upstaged by Reece James (not just because of his breathtaking free-kick) a few days later against Latvia.

Tuchel loves James, and his showing on Monday night has justified his involvement. Provided he remains fit (which is far from a given), he is arguably England’s top right-back.

Meanwhile, Walker is at risk of dropping out with Alexander-Arnold and Ben White (with his imminent return confirmed by Tuchel) ready to end the veteran’s international career to battle James for a starting berth.

Suddenly, England are once again spoiled for choice at full-back, with Myles-Lewis Skelly, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento in an equally close-fought battle on the left.

Jordan Henderson

We’re sure Tuchel is right in saying Henderson gives England “leadership, character, personality and energy”, with it clear from the footage inside the camp that he’s a very popular figure in the dressing room.

But form on the pitch should be of utmost importance with squad selection, so the decision to include a 34-year-old midfielder with only 15 Eredivisie starts for Ajax was a concerning red flag.

The injury to Cole Palmer and the late call-up of Morgan Gibbs-White let Tuchel somewhat off the hook, but a resurgent Conor Gallagher, signing of the season contender Elliot Anderson and fresh from injury Adam Wharton are right to feel aggrieved at missing out to Henderson and this will only intensify if the England boss foolishly doubles down in June.

Phil Foden

There were limited negatives for England from this international break, but Foden’s continued misery was as striking as it was concerning.

With Saka and Palmer absent due to injury, Foden was shoehorned into England’s team as a right-winger against Albania and went missing in an alarming display that lacked substance.

Foden was slightly better off the bench against Latvia but has no chance of being a regular starter with Tuchel clearly preferring direct and pacey wingers, while Jude Bellingham has the No.10 spot nailed.

Assuming they are fit, Saka and Palmer will be in England’s next squad, while Foden’s dire Player of the Year defence and anonymous displays for his country make his eventual omission increasingly obvious by the day.