Ferdinand makes fresh Euro 2024 prediction after England produce Slovakia ‘moment’

Rio Ferdinand thinks England will win Euro 2024 after Jude Bellingham came up with a “moment” to give the country some belief.

The Three Lions looked set to exit the European Championship on Sunday night after Ivan Schranz’s goal seemed likely to be enough to give Slovakia an unlikely last-16 win.

But Bellingham stepped up in the fifth minute of stoppage time to score an incredible overhead kick to level the tie and take the match to extra time.

Harry Kane’s header almost immediately after the restart secured England a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Switzerland on Saturday.

And Ferdinand now believes that England will go on to win the whole tournament as Bellingham’s “moment” means it’s “written in the stars” for the Three Lions.

Ferdinand said on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel: “There comes a time in a tournament when you actually start believing you’re going to win it and I think this was the moment. I really do.

“On the way back to base camp now, they will be celebrating and having a few beers maybe if they’re lucky.

“They’re through to the quarter-finals, on the best side of the draw, it’s written in the stars. It’s written! We’re going to win it.

“Maybe I’m getting carried away but I don’t care, I don’t give a monkeys. I’m getting carried away because I’m an England fan, I’m emotional and I love it.”

On the dramatic turnaround against Slovakia, Ferdinand added: “Wow, that’s all I’m saying.

“Last minute goals are what it’s all about. The emotion in that stadium was incredible. We’re sitting there, down in the dumps, for 90 minutes.

“Everyone is questioning Gareth Southgate and the turnaround, I don’t think it’s down to skill, this was character and personality. Those things win you stuff.”

Holders Italy were knocked out by Switzerland last week in an impressive performance by Murat Yakin’s side with England set to face the Swiss on Saturday.

And Ferdinand is under no illusions that facing Switzerland will be a “tough” test for the Three Lions, especially after struggling to beat Slovakia.

Ferdinand continued: “Switzerland, that’s going to be a tough game,’ he said. ‘I think they’re better than who we played today and can cause us more problems.

“Slovakia were the better team tonight, they were more structured, composed and controlled. But that character and little bit of quality from England showed.”