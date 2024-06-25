England: ‘Upset’ Ferdinand reveals one expletive from Lineker that ‘really tipped’ duo ‘over the edge’

Rio Ferdinand insists he “would be upset” after England captain Harry Kane reacted negatively to Gary Lineker’s reaction to their “s**t” display against Denmark.

The Three Lions turned in a woeful display against the Danes with Gareth Southgate’s side lacking energy in a lacklustre performance that still managed to secure them a 1-1 draw.

England have now already qualified for the knockout stages ahead of their final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday night but Lineker’s comments and the Three Lions’ poor performance have dominated headlines before the clash in Cologne.

Lineker insisted England were “s**t” against Denmark and insisted that Kane “needs to do a lot better” despite the Bayern Munich striker scoring the Three Lions’ only goal of the game.

Responding to Lineker and other former England players criticising their performances, Kane told reporters: “What ex-players have to realise is that it is very hard not to listen to it now, especially for some players who are not used to it or who are new to the environment.

“I always feel like they have a responsibility. I know they have got to be honest and give their opinion but they also have a responsibility as an ex-England player that a lot of players looked up to. People do care about what they say and people do listen to them.

“Everyone has got their opinion but the bottom line is we have not won anything as a nation for a long, long time and a lot of these players were part of that as well, so they know how tough it is.”

And Ferdinand insists it was probably the word “s**t” that really “tipped” Kane and other members of the England squad to be “upset” by Lineker’s comments.

Ferdinand told his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel: “I understand why Harry Kane and Declan Rice, who have been the ones [to speak publicly], are upset.

“I would be upset; I would probably come out like this or I would ring the person.

“I think that’s the word that’s really tipped them over the edge: ‘s**t.’ Because they probably don’t expect that and it’s put them on the back foot, thinking, ‘He’s played for our country, he’s been in our shoes.’

“I get that. Maybe I wouldn’t have used that word and said, ‘We’ve been s**t.’ But every fan in the country has said that word but because you’re held to a higher esteem and you’re an ex-player and we’re in the positions that we are because of our careers, maybe that’s something you look at and dance around that word a little bit.”

Ferdinand added: “I’ve come in here not to defend them but I have ended up defending them because I’m looking at myself in their shoes.

“There a fine line and there are certain words that will trigger you that make you think, ‘I expect better from them and I’m going to tell them.’

“But what I wouldn’t be doing is expecting a pat on the back for bad performances.

“I’m not glossing over any bad performances; I want this team to do well. You can’t expect me to sit up there on TV and talk some made gibberish when the whole nation knows exactly what’s happened and the team hasn’t played well.”