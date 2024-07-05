Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has joked that he would “walk” home “from Germany” if one England player doesn’t start against Switzerland.

The Three Lions will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday evening.

Up to now, most of Gareth Southgate‘s side have underperformed in Germany and they narrowly avoided a shock elimination in the previous round as they sneaked past Slovakia after extra time.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has arguably been England’s standout performer at Euro 2024 but he will miss the quarter-final after picking up two yellow cards. His ban and their woes on the left flank have tempted Southgate to consider formation change, with Ezri Konsa, John Stones and Kyle Walker expected to form a back three against Switzerland.

There are not many England players who can hold their head high after how they’ve performed at Euro 2024, but Man Utd youngster Kobbie Mainoo has impressed since coming into the team.

The 19-year-old earned a spot in Southgate’s squad after shining for Man Utd in his breakout season for his boyhood club and Ferdinand thinks he must remain in the starting XI alongside Arsenal’s Declan Rice for the Switzerland match.

Ferdinand tweeted: “If Kobbie ain’t starting, I’m walking back from Germany! Has to…”

Former Man Utd and England striker Teddy Sheringham thinks Mainoo “did very well” against Slovakia, but has explained why he would not start him against Switzerland.

“I thought Kobbie Mainoo did very well,” Sheringham said.

“He’s very comfortable on the ball and had no problems at all. He’s a natural midfield player, which means it’s going to come naturally to him.

“I don’t like Trent Alexander-Arnold coming in there – I know he can find an unbelievable pass, but that’s not everything about playing in midfield. Mainoo looks a better fit for the role. Having said that, I would actually leave Mainoo out of the next game, to allow Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham to play in midfield together with Declan Rice behind him.

“I’d bring in Anthony Gordon at left wing just to give the team some sort of release to relieve pressure. He can run onto those balls over the top and get the defence thinking about something different.”