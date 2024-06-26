England: Phil Foden ‘temporarily leaves’ Euro 2024 camp for a ‘pressing family matter’

Manchester City star Phil Foden has temporarily left England’s Euro 2024 camp to return home for a “pressing family matter”, the Football Association have confirmed.

The City midfielder started all three of England’s group-stage matches in Germany as Gareth Southgate’s side progressed to the knockout stages by finishing top of Group C on five points.

However, the Football Association confirmed on Wednesday that Foden would now leave the team’s Spa and GolfResort Weimarer Land base for a spell so he can return home.

“Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter,” an FA spokesperson said.

