England: Phil Foden ‘temporarily leaves’ Euro 2024 camp for a ‘pressing family matter’

News Desk
England star Phil Foden
Phil Foden in action for England.

Manchester City star Phil Foden has temporarily left England’s Euro 2024 camp to return home for a “pressing family matter”, the Football Association have confirmed.

The City midfielder started all three of England’s group-stage matches in Germany as Gareth Southgate’s side progressed to the knockout stages by finishing top of Group C on five points.

However, the Football Association confirmed on Wednesday that Foden would now leave the team’s Spa and GolfResort Weimarer Land base for a spell so he can return home.

“Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter,” an FA spokesperson said.

