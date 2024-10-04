Morgan Rogers and James Maddison were the biggest squad omissions but Danny Welbeck might have something to say about his England exile too.

The most common lament when an England squad is announced is that the manager has not picked on form. Gareth Southgate turned that into a very specific issue with comments made at the start of his reign which were dredged up after pretty much every selection since.

Lee Carsley should not escape that same scrutiny and will know if he chose players based only on recent performances, this lot would have been in.

Goalkeeper – Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton)

Ten goals conceded in four games does not sound great but England’s undisputed No.1 has been beaten 15 times in six matches; Ramsdale is at least performing above expectations.

Right-back – James Justin (Leicester)

There is more than a hint of the Crooks about the selection of a right-back who scored two goals in his most recent appearance, but Justin has had a quietly solid start to the season outside of his Arsenal exploits.

Centre-back – Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)

It does feel as though the 26-year-old playing regular European football and competing for league titles in a position England are comparatively lacking in depth-wise is permanently on the outside of the international picture. Third in Serie A with one of Italy’s better defensive records, Tomori is probably over it.

Centre-back – Jacob Greaves (Ipswich)

Only Wout Faes and Marc Guehi have made more clearances than Greaves, even if a shoddy attempt at pulling past Virgil van Dijk into outright third resulted in an Aston Villa goal. He did help shackle Jhon Duran in that game, which is proving increasingly impossible.

Left-back – Lewis Hall (Newcastle)

Eddie Howe believes Hall is “reaping the benefits” of hard work off the pitch during a frustrating debut season at St James’ Park, with “his best performance” yet coming in the Manchester City draw. Plus England still have no actual left-back.

Central midfielder – Lewis Cook (Bournemouth)

Very possibly still the unexploited “solution” for England in midfield, not that Bournemouth particularly mind him having a decent break every month.

Central midfielder – James Maddison (Spurs)

Even without the ludicrous consistency of his phenomenal start before injury last season, Maddison is approaching similarly impressive creative numbers as those he recorded at his Spurs peak.

Right winger – Mason Greenwood (Marseille)

There is regret emanating from Manchester United because ultimately value always trumps morals in the eyes of a depressing many. Five goals and an assist in six games for Marseille might suggest a mistake was made in selling him but they took the right and really only possible route.

Attacking midfielder – Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

The shock omission from the latest England squad, if indeed there was one. Lee Carsley was asked specifically about Rogers, explaining that “the players who have been left out all have a case to be in” and “it’s nothing to do with form,” which is handy because few are in a better #moment than the Aston Villa forward currently.

Left winger – Dwight McNeil (Everton)

In a relegation-battling side no less, McNeil’s numbers in key attacking metrics are on par with Your Cole Palmers and Your Kevin de Bruynes. The seven Premier League players with more combined goals and assists this season are at teams in the Champions League places.

Centre-forward – Danny Welbeck (Brighton)

What a delight it is to see Welbeck thriving under his 15th Premier League manager.

Substitutes

Sam Johnstone (Wolves), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Leif Davis (Ipswich), Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth), Emile Smith Rowe (Fulham), Harvey Barnes (Newcastle), Stephy Mavididi (Leicester), Jadon Sancho (Chelsea), Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund).