Frank Lampard names England substitute who needs to start against the Netherlands

Former England midfielder Frank Lampard thinks Luke Shaw should start for the Three Lions against the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi-final.

Among the favourites to go all the way in Germany, the Euro 2020 runners-up are now just one victory away from becoming the first English men’s team to reach a major final on foreign soil.

Saturday’s penalty shoot-out victory against Switzerland secured a third semi-final in four tournaments under Gareth Southgate, who has dealt with intense scrutiny and criticism this summer.

Supporters made their anger known after draws against Denmark and Slovenia that saw England top Group C, with beer cups even thrown at the manager after the latter stalemate.

Southgate has been criticised over team selection and tactics over the summer with England a bit better against Switzerland after the Three Lions moved to a back three.

And now Lampard insists Manchester United defender Shaw, who came off the bench on 78 minutes against the Swiss, has to start for England if he’s fit.

During BBC’s coverage of England’s penalty shoot-out victory in the quarter-finals, Lampard said of Shaw: “I think if he is fit he starts.

“He gives England that balance. He looked pretty good when he came on. If he’s fit I would play him.”

Former England centre-back Rio Ferdinand agreed, he added: “Luke Shaw gave us that balance again.”

Asked if the Man Utd left-back will start the semi-final against the Netherlands, Ferdinand said: “Maybe. It’s a big call. Look him in the eye and ask him. If he gives you the right answer he plays.”

Their victory over the Swiss on penalties was a far cry from the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy, where England missed three of their spot-kicks but, while plenty of previous tournaments have also ended in penalty heartache, Southgate has now overseen three wins in four shoot-outs as manager.

And Jude Bellingham was able to banish “awful memories” of watching previous England penalties as he scored in the shoot-out against Switzerland.

“It’s a first for me to be involved in one, to take one,”Bellingham said.

“I have awful memories kind of growing up and I think the first Euro that I was really interested in was the one against Italy (Euro 2012) with the dink from (Andrea) Pirlo.

“It kind of stains your memory a little bit, you always think ‘England in penalty shoot-outs, I’m not sure’, but it’s really nice to have that experience to add to the locker now.”