Frank Lampard has been tipped by former assistant Jody Morris to be the next England manager, as he feels he’ll have a lot of big sides on his tail.

Lampard has shown promise in a number of jobs during his managerial career so far. He guided Derby to the Championship playoffs in his first job, Chelsea – under transfer embargo – to fourth in the Premier League and staved off relegation with Everton.

As manager of Coventry, he’s having the best spell of his career. After 50 games in charge, he averages 1.86 points per game, and has them five points clear at the top of the Championship, with 40 goals scored in 15 games. No other Championship side has scored more than 26 so far this term.

On course for the Premier League if things stay as they are, Lampard’s former assistant Morris – who worked with him for 141 games at Derby and Chelsea – feels the England job could beckon for him.

Morris told Metro via GeckoPlay Casino: “Absolutely. When you look at the English managers that are out there, Eddie Howe is the outstanding candidate. He has been for the last five or six years. But then you can’t help but think about Lampard.

“The jobs he’s done at previous clubs already, he’s English, he’s bright. I think it’s something he’d be open to. He’s performed at [international] level and knows what it takes.

“He understands players really well. I think it’d be a great fit for the FA. If he’d want to do it after [Thomas] Tuchel, it depends how long he’s in the job for, I don’t know.

“If Lampard gets the success he looks like he’s en route to getting at Coventry, I’d imagine quite a few people would like his services.”

And Morris feels after Lampard was written off by many, he’s doing a fantastic job with Coventry.

He said: “But he’s proving now, if you look at what he’s done at Coventry, I don’t think there’s too many managers who’ve done a better job in any league, let alone just the Championship.

“The performances he’s got from individual players and the team collectively. When he arrived, they were towards the bottom of the league and went racing up.

“They managed to make the play-offs and he’s continued that form with an outstanding start to this season. It’s not just the points accumulation, it’s the football they’re playing.

“They’re difficult to beat and they’re an attractive side to watch, scoring a load of goals. I thought they were better than Sunderland in both [play-off] games [last season].

“It shows you how small the margins are. One individual error or set-piece can knock you out. I was gutted for him. But an amazing job he’s doing.”

