Spurs striker Dominic Solanke is in line to make his first Three Lions appearance since coming on a substitute for Jamie Vardy in a 0-0 draw with Brazil in November 2017.

If he makes it onto the pitch against Greece or Finland, it will put him in the top 15 of England players with the longest interval between caps. Here’s an XI made up from those who waited even longer than Solanke…

Goalkeeper: Ian Walker

Never number-one choice for England, former Tottenham shot-stopper Ian Walker found himself as back-up to the Davids of Seaman and James, waiting seven years between caps. If you fancy a goalkeeper challenge, try naming the Spurs title-winning ‘keeper who waited four years for his third cap and then another three years for his fourth cap…

Full-back: Arthur Dunn

An FA Cup winner in 1882, Arthur Dunn was a forward when he started his international career at the age of 22, but after an eight-year gap between caps, he reappeared for the Three Lions at full-back. Dunn then captained the side in his final game for England, a 4-1 win over Scotland in Glasgow.

Full-back: Frank Lampard Sr

Whilst his son never went long without wearing an England shirt during his playing days, Frank Lampard the elder had to be patient in his quest to win a second cap. His international debut came in 1972, but the long-serving West Ham full-back’s next appearance for the Three Lions was at the start of the eighties.

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 Palmer fourth in ranking of potential Kane replacements to solve 2026 World Cup conundrum

👉 Who are the favourites to be the next permanent England manager after Gareth Southgate?

👉 The famous F365 England ladder ventures uncertainly into the 2026 World Cup unknown with Carsley

Centre-back: Larry Lloyd

Former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest defender Larry Lloyd endured a similar wait to Lampard, with his third cap coming in May ’72 before winning his fourth almost exactly eight years later. Unfortunately for Lloyd, both games ended in embarrassing defeats to Northern Ireland and then Wales, meaning his international career ended without a win.

Centre-back: Andy Ducat

Another man whose exile from the England set-up ended in defeat to Wales, Andy Ducat saw his playing days disrupted by the First World War after making his international debut in 1910. At club level, Ducat was on the books at Arsenal before moving on to the big boys of the era Aston Villa, but his return to the Three Lions side in 1920 saw him play in the familiar surroundings of Highbury in a 2-1 loss. Despite a gap of almost 10 years, Ducat isn’t the man who waited the longest.

Winger: Ian Callaghan

That honour goes to Liverpool legend Ian Callaghan, the only England international who waited over a decade for another cap. To give a modern-day equivalent, it would be akin to Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez, now 35, making his first Three Lions appearance since 2013. Callaghan played in a group stage match at the 1966 World Cup, but then Alf Ramsey famously opted to set up his side without wingers and he didn’t get another shot at international football until his mid-thirties, when Ron Greenwood played him twice in 1977.

Winger: Stanley Matthews

There was no chance of a Three Lions side without wingers in the days of Stanley Matthews, the most famous English player of his generation. The skilful Blackpool and Stoke legend was lauded for his longevity, playing for his country until he was 42, but the Second World War resulted in a seven-year gap between international appearances.

Central midfield: Raich Carter

Another man who saw his England career disrupted by war, Raich Carter was arguably the finest inside forward of his era and only 25 when hostilities began in 1939. A talented playmaker and goalscorer, Carter didn’t get the chance to play at a World Cup like Matthews, with his final cap coming three years before the Three Lions first competed at the tournament.

Central midfield: Charlie Buchan

Like Carter, Charlie Buchan was a hero at Sunderland and he helped the Wearside club to a fifth league title in 1913. That same year Buchan made his England debut aged 21, scoring in a defeat to Ireland. He found the back of the net in his second game for the Three Lions too, seven years later, with the First World War robbing him of the bulk of his twenties. Thankfully he continued to play well into his thirties and went on to help Hebert Chapman revolutionise the game at Arsenal.

Striker: Vic Watson

Two goals in his first two games for England may well have convinced long-serving West Ham United forward Vic Watson that he was in for a fruitful international career, but he then had to wait seven years for another shot. Watson returned to the Three Lions side with a brace against Scotland in a 5-2 win and although he only played a few more games for his country, he carried on finding the net for the Hammers and remains their leading goalscorer.

Striker: Tommy Lawton

One of the greatest out-and-out centre-forwards to ever wear the England shirt, Tommy Lawton’s international career started with him finding the net on his debut in 1938 and ended with an incredible record of 22 goals from 23 games. War resulted in no World Cups being played in ’42 and ’46, meaning Lawton never got the chance to play in a major international tournament, but he did return to the Three Lions side after professional football resumed to score in a 7-2 win over Ireland.

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 Palmer fourth in ranking of potential Kane replacements to solve 2026 World Cup conundrum

👉 Who are the favourites to be the next permanent England manager after Gareth Southgate?

👉 The famous F365 England ladder ventures uncertainly into the 2026 World Cup unknown with Carsley