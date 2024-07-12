The Football Association wants to keep Gareth Southgate even if England lose Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain, according to reports.

England qualified for the final of the European Championship after beating the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Three Lions manager Southgate was criticised for England’s performances in the group stage and against Slovakia in the round of 16, being rescued by a Jude Bellingham overhead kick and Harry Kane’s extra-time winner to secure a spot in the last eight.

Southgate switched to a back three and England have looked a lot more fluid, defeating Switzerland on penalties before Wednesday’s victory over Ronald Koeman’s side.

There were calls for Southgate to be sacked mid-tournament, with many England fans looking forward to the tournament being over so his tenure could end.

This is despite trips to the 2018 World Cup semi-final and Euro 2020 final, with Southgate’s inability to bring the best out of attacking players such as Phil Foden attracting plenty of criticism.

Following the defeat of the Netherlands, the former Middlesbrough manager has become the first Three Lions boss to reach two major tournament finals, and the first to reach a final in a foreign country.

Fans are beginning to turn in Southgate’s favour and the English FA remain very happy with their manager.

England want to offer Gareth Southgate a new contract – reports

According to The Telegraph, ‘regardless of how they fare against Spain’ in the European Championship final, ‘England want to keep Southgate’.

Out of contract in December, the FA want him to continue beyond Euro 2024 with talks over a new deal expected to take place after the tournament in Germany.

Southgate leading England to the 2026 World Cup is an ambition of the FA, who believe Euro 2024 has been a ‘success’, even if they lose the final in Berlin.

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe is a manager who the FA have reportedly been looking at, though they have always aimed not to make a change in the dugout following the conclusion of the Euros.

The report adds:

The reasoning behind contracting Southgate until December this year was to give both him and the FA time to reflect on this summer’s Euros and their own positions before reaching any decision. That move now looks wise, with Southgate not under any pressure to announce his future immediately after Sunday’s final. It also gives the FA time to put forward its case for him to stay.

Speaking at the start of the European Championship, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “I would say I think the world of Gareth, I think he has done a phenomenal job.

“I think he has transformed the fortunes of our team, and that’s not just off the pitch, and you can see the culture, but also the performances on the pitch.

“Since 1966, he has won about half of our knockout games, which is a measure we really use, so we value him massively.”

