According to reports, BBC presenter Gary Lineker “doesn’t give a f***” about being criticised for his views on England after he clashed with Harry Kane.

The 63-year-old has been vocal in his criticism of England during the group stages of Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate were fortunate to finish top of Group C after picking up five points from their three matches.

The Three Lions flattered to deceive at the tournament so far. Captain Kane hit back at Lineker and pundit Alan Shearer after they said the performance against Denmark was “sh*t”.

Lineker and Shearer have continued questioning England in the aftermath of their final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday night. The former has indicated that there is a “problem within the England camp”.

Lineker asked: “Do you think there’s a problem within the England camp? There seems to be. There’s a few cryptic messages coming out from players in interviews.”

Shearer replied: “It has not really happened much under Gareth, but [now is] more so than it has ever happened under his time. Players are saying different things. ‘We struggled with the press or struggling with three at the back’, ‘We know we didn’t play well’.

“And with Gareth saying it’s because of the circumstances, it seems a bit mixed up at the minute.”

The Newcastle United legend added: “It’s amazing isn’t it, the life of a manager, the love that Gareth was getting all those years ago? And now you can see the reaction. But that can change, can’t it?”

According to a report from The Times, ‘Lineker and Shearer have been encouraged to be more “honest” while presenting the BBC’s Euros coverage as bosses seek to capture some of the chemistry of their popular podcast’, The Rest is Football (which also includes Micah Richards).

A BBC insider said: “We encourage all our pundits to be honest with their opinions and to be themselves, to really ensure we are talking about the topics in a way that informs and educates the audience.”

This is while an unnamed producer claims Lineker “knows that this is his last tournament” and he “doesn’t give a f***”.

“It’s a lot more frank and sweary — and in that format, Lineker is more able to voice his opinion,” they said. “Plus I think he knows that this is his last tournament, and he doesn’t give a f***”.

