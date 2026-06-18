That was brilliant from England and particularly Thomas Tuchel, who fixed England at half-time and made positive substitutions.

Send more England mails to theeditor@football365.com but feel free to laugh at Ronaldo too.

Brilliant from Thomas Tuchel

The first half was a little concerning. Credit has to go to Croatia, because they clearly came with a game plan and showed all the experience you’d expect from a side full of battle-hardened veterans.

From the outset, they pressed England high, seemingly daring us to play out from the back. Too often we accepted the invitation and looked uncomfortable doing so, gifting possession away in dangerous areas. What stood out most, though, was the shape of England’s midfield. Harry Kane was dropping deep to receive the ball, but the rest of the midfield had already pushed on, leaving huge gaps through the middle. Whenever Kane lost possession, Croatia suddenly had acres of space to play through, and England looked alarmingly vulnerable.

For long spells it felt like a familiar story. It wasn’t awful by any means but (again) England looked reliant on counter-attacks and set pieces rather than controlling the game, while Croatia’s tactical discipline seemed to have our number. Going into half-time, there was a genuine concern that their experience would simply wear England down.

The second half, though, was a completely different story—and it was all down to Thomas Tuchel.

He immediately recognised the midfield issue and began inverting the full-backs. Suddenly Nico O’Reilly was stepping inside to receive the ball, giving England an extra body in central areas and making it far easier to progress possession. The midfield immediately looked more balanced.

The next phase came with the substitutions. Marcus Rashford replaced Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka came on for Noni Madueke, and Morgan Rogers replaced Declan Rice. None of those changes were particularly surprising—they all made perfect sense. Gordon didn’t have much luck but worked tirelessly, pressing Croatia and doing the hard yards, while Madueke had shown glimpses but hadn’t quite been direct enough when the opportunities presented themselves.

It felt as though Tuchel had deliberately started players whose job was to wear Croatia down before introducing the fresh legs capable of exploiting the space they had created. Rashford, Saka and Rogers immediately gave England more energy, more pace and more attacking threat.

Then came the final, and most inspired, move.

Around ten minutes later, Tuchel withdrew Jude Bellingham and introduced Djed Spence. At first, it was a genuine head-scratcher (for me anyway). If England needed more control in midfield, why not bring on England’s Mr Motivator Jordan Henderson or Kobbie Mainoo? Why Spence?

The substitution allowed Reece James to move into an official holding midfield role, sitting in front of the back four, offering a constant passing option and plugging the huge gaps that Croatia had been exploiting all afternoon. England suddenly looked secure in possession, the spaces disappeared, and Croatia’s grip on the game evaporated.

It was outstanding in-game management from Tuchel. First by correcting England’s structure, then by refreshing the attack, and finally by finding an unconventional solution (to my uneducated eyes) that completely fixed England’s biggest tactical weakness.

In the space of one match, it felt like we saw both versions of England. The first-half England we’ve become used to over the years: vulnerable, reactive and tactically second-best. Then the second-half England under Tuchel: adaptable, proactive and expertly coached.

If that’s a sign of what’s to come, England have every reason to be optimistic. Especially as we haven’t seen one team dominate for 90 mins.

Anyway, I should probably go to bed now but I’m gonna have a glass of wine and watch the highlights.

Might be coming home.

Chris, Stourbridge

England player ratings: Kane, Bellingham, Madueke star in wild 4-2 win over ageing Croatia

…The best thing about it all for me (Clive) was that Tuchel did something that no England boss since Venables in the last century has been able to do.

For the last 25 plus years whenever England have hit a sticky patch in tournament games like they did in this one, the reaction has always been to let the fear creep in and retreat into their shells

Not tonight – Tuchel got into them at half time and not only did we not show the fear, we upped our game and played with an intensity that I haven’t seen from an England side possibly in my lifetime (and I’m no spring chicken).

We may or may not go onto glory in this tournament as the French for one look like a really good side, but that change in outlook from this team is hugely significant and hopefully here to stay.

Rob, Bristol Gooner

…Brilliant win for England in a tough opening game against a handy Croatia side. Impressive coming back from the set back at the end of the first half and taking the lead again at the start of the second half.

I noticed some negativity from The S*n which is likely because England have a German manager and unless they win every game 5-0 they’ll always find something to complain about.

Anyway on to Ghana.

Dan, London

…All the what’s app groups…all the squad selections…all the other noise….

At half time Tuchel took the fear away. That is all.

Ex football365 staffer, shout out to Walsh, shorty, pram and Bridget

READ: Thomas Tuchel and ‘fuming’ attack dog are why England can win the World Cup

Not convinced by Pickford

Watching the match it’s clear that Pickford is in some kind of complacent decline. Did I really see his and Tuchel rowing? Trafford is a better distributor of the ball and Pickford better realize he’s expendable too. Tuchel has bought himself a serious grace period in these group matches to drop the stroppy keeper if he wishes.

Dan McG LFC

…Ugh, why don’t they just catch the ball anymore?

Phil, Manchester

Writing in at half-time about England…

It is half time, and not a single pundit has an issue with England being happy to have 21 players inside the England defensive third. Lee Dixon on Comms said he’s happy for the Croatian centre backs to have the ball there. Then there’s England mucking about on goal kicks with Pickford plus two defenders in the box like some kind of side quest.

It seems very basic that if the match is played further away from the goal, then the goal is less vulnerable.

The whole defence, midfield, and front three need to push up the pitch, they’re asking for trouble. It looks like an angry centre back shouting ‘out, everyone out!’ has become very unfashionable.

Hopefully we can stop messing around.

DF

…I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.. Tuchel is subtly sabotaging England.

Stones for Guehi?

Madueke for Rashford?

Williams for Hall?

Shambles of a defence so far.

Concerned England Fan

(Lord knows who Williams is. And Madueke and Rashford don’t play on the same side. But good points otherwise – Ed)

…Half time. early doors. I don’t know what this is. England playing badly, England playing well, look good in moments, look dreadful most of the rest of the time. It looks like we are lining up as a tight bank of 8, low blocking our way through games then springing into action but at the same time we look passive and liable to conceding goals at the drop of a hat. We occasionally have looked really good on the counter though, and CORNERS. Nice corners. Is that the Tuchel master plan? If they score three beautiful goals we’ll score four sh*t ones.

It’s like we are trying to rope a dope and haven’t realised we’ve got a glass jaw. Keep the ball, use the ball.

Was the FA’s remedy to Southgate’s tactic of taking the lead at sitting back employing a coach who likes to take the lead and, erm, sit back?

Who knows, I don’t know. In the run up, I got to thinking we might do well. We might score a few, but so might they.

Oooh, Bellingham!!!!!!!

Sweet

Lord

T

A

And then…

Do you know what. I take it all back! Great second half. Defence is a worry but when we got on the front foot we looked menacing.

Bellingham, Elliot Anderson were immense, attacking subs worked well. That’s literally the first time we’ve seen anything like that from Tuchel’s England and fair play, those 15-20 minutes after half time was exactly what England should be.

Particularly liked Tuchel’s post-match interview where he identified the sitting back issue but was able to address it. There is hope!

Well done boys, let’s hope we can do the same when the air con is off.

T

A

The World Cup cannot be spoiled

Now the World Cup is in full swing, and it occurred to me that despite the reservations, the criticism of the US holding it, the hydration breaks, outrageous ticket prices, the Somali ref not being allowed in, it’s on. It’s there, it’s glorious, there’s been some great matches already and we are only at the first round of matches.

Holland, Japan, Germany, Iran, NZ, Capo Verde, Australia, England, Croatia, Argentina, the USA, have all played really watchable football. All the big names are up for it, Messi, Kane, Mbappe, Haaland, Vini and even Gyokeres has scored.

Essentially not even full bell-ends like Trump and Infantino can spoil it. The World Cup is the World Cup, it’s the biggest, brightest, most exhilarating exhibition of football on Earth. It’s huge on any continent, even here where I am in New Zealand, people talk about nothing else.

Me and my kids are watching games involving countries that we can’t even place on the map.

Not to say that we shouldn’t criticise it. We absolutely should, and should call out what needs to be called out.

But basically what I’m saying is that as long as the tournament is held to a reasonable amount of fairness (and it has so far, refs have been mostly OK), we are allowed to embrace it and so far, we have been rewarded for it. Regardless of the twerps in charge.

Mike, Chelsea exile in NZ