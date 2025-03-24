German legend tells Tuchel his ‘tendency towards conflict’ could ruin England chances

Philipp Lahm feels Thomas Tuchel's interpersonal skills could once again let him down

German legend Philipp Lahm has questioned the interpersonal skills of Thomas Tuchel, and feels his ‘tendency towards conflict’ could ruin chances of England success, as it has elsewhere.

Lahm won countless trophies at club level, but no doubt his highest honour was World Cup triumph in 2014. His compatriot, Tuchel, will be aiming to win the World Cup himself, as a manager, with England.

He is very early in his tenure as the Three Lions boss, and Lahm is already questioning his abilities, not as a manager, but how his relationships with players and others are formed and maintained.

‘But it does not always go well for him and when it fails, it’s never because of tactics, but rather interpersonal relationships,’ Lahm wrote for the Athletic.

‘His departure from Mainz was fractious. In Dortmund, there were conflicts with the club management, in Paris, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and at Chelsea, with Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital after they bought the club.

‘No matter where he works, tensions seem to arise at some point. Apart from Mainz (2009 to 2014), Tuchel has never stayed anywhere for three years.

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365:

👉 Foden will be first England casualty under Tuchel as Rashford’s resurgence continues vs Albania

👉 England flop Foden embarrassed as Lewis-Skelly becomes 21st player to shame him

👉 Keane warns England star that he ‘won’t be playing’ in next match after failing to impress Tuchel

‘A national coach must be a moderator with a great feel for his players. He must create a hierarchy by identifying and then strengthening leaders within the group. [Gareth] Southgate knew how to create a harmonious environment. Tuchel, on the other hand, is more demanding and much more of a perfectionist. His tendency towards conflict – and in public – could be damaging.

‘Will Thomas Tuchel get more out of it? Is he the right man for England? His knowledge as a tactician is unquestionable, but he has yet to prove that he has the skills needed in his new role.

‘That doesn’t mean he can’t grow into it. A German who brings England another title after 60 years and becomes a national immortal? That would be a great story for our two footballing nations.’

READ MORE: Tuchel looked ‘shaken’ by England mediocrity; he is destined to ‘fail’ and be worse than Southgate