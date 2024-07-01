England star’s ‘head is in a mess’ after being ‘denied his dream move’ from Newcastle to Liverpool

England star Anthony Gordon’s “head is in a mess” after being “denied his dream move” from Newcastle United to Liverpool, according to reports.

The Reds are looking for a new attacker this summer and tried their luck for Gordon before Sunday’s Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR) deadline.

Newcastle needed to sell players before the June 30th PSR deadline with Yankuba Minteh leaving for Brighton and Elliot Anderson heading to Nottingham Forest.

It was claimed last week that Liverpool had made a shock ‘opening approach’ for Newcastle winger Gordon, who is currently away on international duty.

Another insisted that the Magpies were ‘desperate’ and ‘ready to sell’ Gordon ahead of the PSR deadline but the decision to try and include Jarell Quansah in a deal saw Liverpool park their interest.

It was claimed that ‘Liverpool may have proceeded had the package been different, but they did not make an offer after discussions with the Magpies.’

And now the Daily Telegraph have an update on the Reds’ interest in Gordon and claim the England international was ‘denied his dream move to his boyhood club after Liverpool failed to make a bid that matched Newcastle United’s asking price.’

It is understood that Gordon ‘had been extremely keen on the move and his head has been turned by the interest shown in him’ and there had been a stage in negotiations where he ‘thought he would be signing for Liverpool, but after conversations between the clubs, a bid did not materialise’.

The report adds: ‘One source has described the saga as “a lot of hot air” but it has destabilised Gordon and Newcastle are worried about his state of mind before he returns for pre-season training.’

Luke Edwards, who wrote the article, responded on X to a fan who suggested that Newcastle had ‘touted’ Gordon to a Premier League rival in Liverpool.

Edwards wrote: ‘He wasn’t offered to Liverpool. There was a conversation as Liverpool were interested and Newcastle were in a mess with PSR. No bid was made and obvious from those conversations that Liverpool wouldn’t meet valuation. Gordon’s head is in a mess as he thought he had chance to join boyhood club.’

Gordon recently revealed he was lucky to come out of a bike accident without more serious injuries after being thrown “ten feet in the air” on England duty at Euro 2024.

The Newcastle winger flew over the handlebar and suffered grazes on his chin, legs, arms and hands – but Gordon explains it could’ve been a lot worse.

“I could have been (seriously hurt) with the speed I was going down a hill,” Gordon said.

“I could have ended up anywhere. It was on the golf course and I’ve managed to land on the only bit of gravel there was. I was surrounded by grass and managed to land on the gravel. So, I’m really lucky in some instances, and unlucky in some others.”

Gordon added: “We went on what was meant to be a recovery bike ride. It was a lovely day, I was going down a hill, trying to take a quick video for my family, just to show them what I was doing. Before I knew it, I was head-first into the floor.

“They are electric, so they are faster than normal bikes and, in England, the front brake is on the right-hand side. Here, I tried to press the left (brake) just to slow down and, next minute, it has not slowed down, it has fully come to a stop… and I haven’t! I have gone 10 feet in the air, chin first!

“The thing was, because I was on my phone I didn’t know I was falling off until I hit the floor. I was just focused on my phone. I think the moral of the story is that we spend too much time on our phones these days, just enjoy the moment without a phone!”