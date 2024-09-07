Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon says Gareth Southgate never explained his lack of minutes for England at Euro 2024.

Gordon played a whopping six minutes at this summer’s European Championship in Germany, coming off the bench in the 89th minute in the Three Lions’ third group game against Slovenia.

The Newcastle star probably led the England clamour charts throughout the tournament, with Southgate’s men reaching the final against Spain which they lost 2-1.

Many people were left baffled by Southgate’s decision to continuously ignore Gordon after a superb season for the Magpies.

The 23-year-old’s direct play, speed, and trickery on the ball were three things England looked to be crying out for but Southgate clearly thought better of it.

What does he know, eh? He’s only reached two European Championship finals, the fraud.

For the first time since the end of Euro 2024, Gordon has discussed his lack of minutes, saying that he felt “unstoppable” but was not called upon.

“I was disappointed because I believe in myself so much,” Gordon said. “I feel unstoppable, especially at that point of the season I had just had.‌

“I felt like no-one could defend me, no-one could deal with me over 90 minutes. I felt like I was ready to and really impress people and help the country win the trophy.‌

“To envision what I envisioned… to what it was, it was disappointing.”

Asked if he went to Southgate to ask about being overlooked, or if the manager explained why, Gordon said that conversation did not happen.

“Nothing, really,” he added. “I didn’t ever really ask.

“I’m not really that type of guy. I just like to get on with what I’ve got to do.

‌”I believe in myself, so even from the bench I was thinking, ‘If he brings me on, I’m going to be ready, I’m going to change the game.’ But it didn’t happen.”

Gordon kept his place in the squad for the first international break post-Euros.

This time, he will be managed by Lee Carsley, who is in interim charge following Southgate’s resignation.

Former Under-21 boss Carsley has brought in lots of new faces and Gordon will be delighted to see him in charge of the Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Gordon was Player of the Tournament when England won the U21 European Championship under Carsley in 2023.

One of the players from that squad included in the senior team this month is Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White recently claimed that the England job suits Carsley “perfectly”.

“I’ve worked with Cars before, I know how he works,” the ex-Wolves youngster said.

“He’s a great manager tactically, man-management is great and I was buzzing when I found out that he got the job because I felt like he really deserved it, and I feel like it suits him perfectly.

“So hopefully the games go well for him, and you never know what the future holds.”

