Former Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola ‘would be keen’ to take over as England head coach if given the opportunity, according to reports.

The Catalan left Man City at the end of the season as he claimed the Citizens need some “new energy” to take the club forward, which will be in the form of ex-Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca.

Speaking after announcing his departure, Guardiola explained: “Ten years is a lot of time and I think the club needs a new manager, new energy, these incredible players we have right now and start to write another chapter,” he said on Friday during his final pre-match press conference.

“I feel I would not have the energy [in the future] required to daily, every three days, to fight for the title, being in front of the players.

“After 10 years, it is good to shake, to move, different faces – it’s really good for everyone.

“If I did not believe that, if they don’t sack me, I would stay here. But I think it is the perfect moment, perfect time.”

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It was recently revealed that Italy have been in talks over making the former Barcelona midfielder their new head coach after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

However, former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Friday that Guardiola had turned down the opportunity to take Italy forward.

Jacobs posted on X: ‘Pep Guardiola has turned down the chance to manage Italy. Decision down to family rather than financial reasons.’

England competed extremely well at the World Cup with Tuchel’s men reaching the World Cup semi-finals, where they lost 2-1 to Argentina.

Tuchel had largely been backed by the Three Lions faithful up until that point but his decision to sit back after going ahead against Argentina upset many.

There had been rumours it could end Tuchel’s time as England manager and now an account on X, made up of ‘five elite reporters’ with over 700k followers, insists Guardiola is poised to take over if the Football Association decide to sack the German.

The account wrote: ‘We understand he would be keen to take over the England national team if the opportunity arises.’

‘Tuchel will keep his job, but I don’t think he should’

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons Tuchel will retain his job but doesn’t think he deserves to after England’s collapse against Argentina.

Murphy told BBC Sport: “[Tuchel] will keep his job, but I don’t think he should. He has failed. They are missing out on a World Cup final because of the tactics. They will be devastated.

READ: England failed at World Cup through ‘sentiment, reputation and fear’

“[There are] so many incredibly, wonderfully gifted footballers in our squad and that was why it was so disappointing in that second half against Argentina, because most of them weren’t on the pitch.

“The frustrating thing is this level of forward thinking and creativity [in the win over France] just wasn’t there against Argentina.”

Fellow BBC pundit Stephen Warnock added: “We all thought Thomas Tuchel was going to be the guy who took the handbrake off. Just disappointed that we retreated so quickly in that game.

“I think, where was the pace against Argentina? The performance [against France] from Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford and their ability to stretch the pitch … Pace kills anyone.

“It’s a defender’s worst nightmare and it is so hard to defend against.”

Prolific Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville gave his thoughts after the semi-final defeat: “I have a big problem with that.

“He didn’t bring Kobbie Mainoo on, who could handle the ball better than most. He didn’t bring Bukayo Saka on, who could probably handle the ball better than most. But he also left Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Adam Wharton, Morgan Gibbs-White and Trent Alexander-Arnold at home, technical players. He’s left out what would be generational talents.

“I did think that he’ll look back and think: ‘Did I send the right message to the players after the goal went in?’ Putting three defensive players on before he brings on an attacker.

“He gave the players a message to hang on, and they were dropping deeper in the box, and he didn’t really help them get out with the substitutes he put on.”

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