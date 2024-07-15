Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has drawn up a seven-man shortlist to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Southgate will hold talks with the Football Association after England finished as runners-up at this summer’s European Championship.

They lost the final to Spain on Sunday after goals from Nico Williams and super sub Mikel Oyarzabal.

The Three Lions were far from convincing on their route to the final in Berlin, topping their group with five points before an extra-time victory over Slovakia in the round of 16.

Southgate changed to a back three for the quarter-final against Switzerland and his side were much improved, winning the tie on penalties to set up a semi-final with the Netherlands, who they beat 2-1 last Wednesday.

England went into the tournament as favourites and will ultimately be bitterly disappointed not to have won the trophy, especially after losing the final of Euro 2020 to Italy.

Southgate is the first England manager to reach two major tournament finals and the first to reach one on foreign soil but being unable to end the nation’s wait for a first trophy since 1966 means lots of fans want him out.

MORE ENGLAND REACTION FROM F365

👉 16 Conclusions on England losing the Euro 2024 final: Southgate out, Kane abysmal, Rice poor, drop Walker

👉 One ‘terrified’ and ‘comical’ England player sums up the Southgate era

👉 Scotland ‘saved from an England win’; that’s not racist, it’s rational

The big question is who will come in and replace the most successful manager England have had since Sir Alf Ramsey.

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter is the bookies’ favourite, with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe also in the frame.

Some fans are aiming high and want to see Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp come in, however, it has been reported that the FA want to keep Southgate.

Klopp is now out of work having left Liverpool but wants to take some time off, while Guardiola is out of contract at Manchester City next year.

While Southgate has his critics, there is appreciation for the job he has done given the sorry state of affairs when he took over from Sam Allardyce in 2016.

👉 F36Skive: Name Gareth Southgate’s first Three Lions XI as England exit looms…

Former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager Pardew has praised the “marvellous job” the 53-year-old has done but believes it is time for a new man to come in.

Pardew says Guardiola is his top choice to replace Southgate but has seven names on his mind, varying from Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta to Everton’s Sean Dyche.

“I think what he’s done, from what he found to what he’s done now, is a marvellous, marvellous job,” he said.

“But you know I think it is time and I do hope, I personally hope as a friend of his that he walks away now because I think he can walk away with his head high.”

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Should England move on from Gareth Southgate? Join the debate here.

Pardew continued: “My number one is Pep Guardiola. Go and get the best. He knows English football, as he’s at Man City, and I think we could prise him away from there, he probably needs a new challenge.

“Also on my list, I’ve got Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta, Graham Potter, Eddie Howe, Jose Mourinho and I’ve got Sean Dyche.”

Meanwhile, 1966 World Cup hero and Budweiser enjoyer Sir Geoff Hurst believes Southgate should keep his job.

“Should Gareth Southgate keep his job? For me, the answer is yes,” Hurst said. “I’m not necessarily sure whether England will decide then. I think they may look like they want to keep him, but it’s more like what Gareth decides.

“Gareth has managed the national side over six or seven years with what he’s gone through. So it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he decides that at this point in his career, he decides that it is enough.”

👉 Read next: Who will win the Ballon d’Or? Bellingham? Rodri? Vinicius?