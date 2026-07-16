Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is reportedly ‘ready to leave’ and replace England boss Thomas Tuchel, with the FA set to ‘review’ his position.

Having been drafted in to take England to the next level, Tuchel has been heavily criticised for the manner in which his side exited the World Cup at the hands of Argentina.

After a really good first 55 minutes resulted in England taking the lead through Anthony Gordon, Tuchel‘s side retreated within themselves for the final 30 minutes and the head coach made a string of defensive substitutions to invite pressure.

This led to Argentina mounting a late comeback, with the World Cup holders winning the semi-final 2-1 in normal time after goals by Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.

Eddie Howe ‘wants’ to replace Thomas Tuchel

Before the World Cup, Tuchel extended his England contract until 2028, but there is now the clamour for the FA to make a change. Still, a decision has reportedly already been made on his future.

READ: 16 Conclusions on England 1-2 Argentina: Tuchel sack, ‘no regrets’ and a Southgate World Cup semi exit

And a report from Indykaila on X claims certain England players have concerns about Tuchel and Howe is keen on replacing him.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: FA to review Thomas Tuchel’s position. There has been talk from certain players that they set up not to lose rather than set up to win.

‘Eddie Howe wants to be the next England manager and is ready to leave Newcastle United for it.’

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Howe has done a great job at Newcastle over several seasons but is currently having issues in the transfer market, so it would not be surprising if he is looking for an escape route.

And former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara thinks England should part ways with Tuchel after he “cost us the World Cup.

“You’re playing against Argentina. You can’t sit off for 25 minutes against Argentina!” O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

“He absolutely bottled it. Thomas Tuchel’s cost us the World Cup – he cost us the World Cup!

“We’re 1-0 up. Played well first off, alright cagey affair. We go 1-0 up – be brave, be brave Thomas. This is what we brought you in for – we brought you in for this moment.

“We got rid of [Gareth] Southgate because he bottled it, because he wasn’t brave. We brought you in for now to make that decision.”

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He went on: “We’re 1-0 up in a World Cup semi-final – bring on [Marcus] Rashford, bring on [Bukayo] Saka and if they score, they score. But at least we’re going go down fighting, they’re going go down with some pride.

“We fell out of the World Cup in disgrace because of him because of him and we brought him in for this job – this is what we brought him in for to get us over this line!

“And it’s the same old England, same old crap, same old guff that I have to watch every tournament that we’re in, and it’s the manager that’s tucked us up again.”

He finished by saying: “I can’t believe it, it’s a disgrace. He should be sacked, get him out, gone!”