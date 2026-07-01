Troy Deeney has once again made clear the limitations of Djed Spence

Troy Deeney feels England are “in trouble” if a starter against DR Congo maintains his place in the Three Lions side deeper into the World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel’s side face African nation DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup round of 32. David Ornstein has revealed in The Athletic that Noni Madueke will play in place of Bukayo Saka, while Djed Spence will start at right-back.

Jarell Quansah was the right-sided defender in the final group game against Panama, covering for the injured Reece James, before the Bayer Leverkusen man was injured himself, leaving Spence or centre-back Ezri Konsa as the only viable options for England.

Spence has played on the left and the right in the World Cup so far, and Deeney has made his dislike of him no secret, stating he “can’t stand” him as a defender.

Deeney has followed up on talkSPORT, stating: “I said what I said on here before, Djed Spence going forward is great, defensively he worries me. Maybe in a game like today where he’s not really going to be tested too much defensively, he can be him.

“Moving on in the tournament, I do worry. He’s always the first to drop, and if he drops too much and plays someone on-side we’re in trouble.”

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Deeney disagrees with Rooney

Deeney also had thoughts on Kobbie Mainoo, after Wayne Rooney suggested the Manchester United midfielder should be starting in the midfield.

Deeney said: “An ex-Man United player saying he wants a Man United player to play… couldn’t make it up.

“I think Kobbie Mainoo is a decent player. I think the hype is unnecessary at this moment in time. We haven’t seen it for long enough periods to say he’s a definite starter.

“He hasn’t actually had a minute in this tournament.”

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Alex Crook then suggested it was strange that Jordan Henderson was brought on instead of Mainoo against Panama, which Deeney agreed on.

Mainoo is not set to start against Congo, and whether he will be given his first World Cup minutes remains to be seen.

But the midfield trio of Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham – who Crooks feels have been England’s best players this tournament – and the returning Declan Rice, feel hard to displace.

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