Jude Bellingham makes England ‘scapegoat’ claim as ‘whole world was crumbling down’ after Euros

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham says he felt “like the scapegoat” after England lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain in the summer.

The Three Lions did well to get to the final in Germany but they lost to the better team on the day as Spain beat them 2-1 to lift the European Championship.

Gareth Southgate left his role after the tournament with Lee Carsley taking temporary control for the Nations League campaign before Thomas Tuchel takes over next year.

Under Carsley, Bellingham revealed that he “got my smile back in an England shirt” with some interpreting it as a dig at former England boss Southgate.

But the Real Madrid superstar has now clarified his comments after he felt like he was “a little bit mistreated” and made a “scapegoat” for the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 performance.

Bellingham told a press conference on Tuesday: “I lost my smile a lot after the Euros when it came to playing for England because I felt like I was a little bit mistreated in ­comparison to what I contributed. I felt like some of it was a bit harsh on me. I felt I was a bit like the scapegoat. Maybe I was feeling a little bit sorry for myself.

“I think that camp [under the interim manager, Lee Carsley] with a lot of new faces really brought out the joy in my game again and I think you can see that in the last two games.

“I haven’t lost my smile in the Madrid shirt. I am annoyed when we lose and I get frustrated but it is never a case of not being happy. I’m the luckiest lad in the world. I get to play week in week out for the biggest club in the world and represent my country. I think it [the post] was more to do with how I was treated on the back of the Euros. The smile is back.”

Bellingham purposely limited his media appearances during the tournament after feeling the press overstepped the mark by visiting his grandparents during Euro 2024.

The England midfielder added: “For me pressure is not a problem. I understand that playing for Real Madrid the expectations are going to be high for me wherever I go with the national team.

“I felt like I contributed some pretty big moments and, in the end, it felt like the whole world was crumbling down on me after the Euros, especially after the three days fol­lowing the final. It wasn’t a nice feeling.

“There were a few things that happened during the tournament. I think one of the big criticisms of me was that I didn’t speak to the media, I didn’t want to do press ­conferences.That was reported in a way that made out I was above it – that’s not it at all.

“I had some personal things going on, journalists who went to see members of my family whilst I was at the tournament, who went to visit my grandparents. I don’t think that’s fair. I think that crosses the line of respect.

“That’s where I took it a little bit personally and decided I was going to focus on the football and let that do the talking instead of talking in the press to people who seemingly don’t respect me. That was a thing for me. Family comes first. My nan didn’t want to leave her house for the whole summer, bless her.

“Maybe I should have communicated that before so people understood my situation but that was more personal and that’s why I decided to keep my mouth shut.”