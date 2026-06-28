Former midfielder Danny Murphy reckons England have “a chance of winning the World Cup” because of one player despite a “little problem”.

Despite struggling to break down Panama in the first half, England scored two second-half goals to get their final three points of the group stage and set up a Round of 32 clash against DR Congo.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring on 62 minutes through Jude Bellingham, who knocked home a Bukayo Saka corner, before Harry Kane added another just five minutes later.

England definitely still need to improve if they are to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966 but it has been a solid start to the tournament from Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Murphy said on BBC Sport: “I think it’s hard judging the group games because of the level of opposition that you play and the different styles.

“I think it will suit us against the better teams when there’s more space with our dynamic players. There’s not that much to improve, I think sometimes in the final third against packed defences we need a bit more quality and speed in the play.

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“But if you’re going to play on the front foot which Tuchel wants us to do then you are occasionally going to get caught on the break, you are going to concede some chances so I quite like where England are at.

“Maybe a little problem at right-back depending on how long Reece James takes to get back but I quite like where England are.”

Despite not quite hitting top form as a team, Murphy reckons the presence of Bayern Munich striker Kane gives England a chance of winning the World Cup.

Why England have a chance of winning the World Cup

Murphy added: “Two outstanding players for me, Bellingham over the last couple of tournaments has been our best player. They are big game players and so often take responsiblity.

“Bellingham was playing in a different role today but it doesn’t matter, he’s got that confidence and belief in himself. He makes big moments and he makes magic happen and he’s a wonderful talent.

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“Kane, we expect him to score every time he plays and he more or less does and that’s why he’s the captain and the greatest goalscorers we’ve ever had and that’s why we’ve got a chance of winning the World Cup.”

On drawing DR Congo in the first knockout round, Murphy continued: “It’s not as dangerous as Senegal, I think they’ve got more quality forward players.

“The expectation of the nation can effect players we’ve seen that at previous tournaments.

“I think we’ll have too much for them but we’ve got to be careful they’ve got some talented players. They are defensively well organised, Portugal struggled to create chances against them.”

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