Harry Kane has been sensational for club and country for most of his career and has surpassed all expectations since he made his breakthrough at Tottenham Hotspur.

Most of Kane‘s international career has been spent as Gareth Southgate’s undisputed first-choice striker. While the 31-year-old was a ready-made replacement for Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, interim boss Lee Carsley does not have the same luxury of having a generational talent waiting in the wings to fill the huge void left by England‘s previous starting striker.

Kane’s starting position has rarely been threatened, but his standing in the national team came under immense scrutiny at Euro 2024 as his poor form should have resulted in him dropping out of Southgate’s first XI.

Southgate’s decision to stick with Kane was one of many mistakes made by the 54-year-old in the summer and the striker’s poor tournament should have set off alarm bells within the England set-up as the search for his successor needs to already be in full swing.

The 2026 World Cup is likely to be Kane’s last dance. Barring injury, he’ll certainly be at the tournament. But his recent performances suggest he’s not guaranteed to be the first choice and if he’s not in the first XI, who will be?

From least to most likely, here are six leading options to succeed Kane ranked on the likelihood of them starting in the US of A…

6) Morgan Rogers

The Aston Villa standout has come from nowhere to be on the brink of his first senior England call-up, though we still believe he is somewhat underrated.

The 22-year-old can consider himself unlikely to not be in Carsley’s squad for this international break, but his recent form indicates it’s only a matter of time before he gets the call to join England’s breathtaking array of attacking options.

The Villa star’s versatility will surely be helpful for England in the coming years as he’s capable of playing anywhere across the forward line.

Rogers has been used as a striker on occasion and this could potentially become his preferred position in the long run. But at the moment, he’s best in a supporting role or out wide and should get plenty of caps if he can sustain his current meteoric rise.

5) Ivan Toney

One of two strikers who could/should have started ahead of Kane at Euro 2024, Toney struggled after returning from his prolonged betting ban but made a positive impact off the bench in the summer.

If I were judging on talent alone, Toney would be a few places higher on this list as his finishing and general hold-up play makes him a genuine alternative for Kane.

But – as Wayne Rooney rightly said – his summer move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli has put paid to his chances of even playing for England anytime soon.

The money will be lovely, but the long-term ramifications of this move are huge as the 28-year-old may eventually rue his decision to cash in while in his prime instead of a few years down the line. A Premier League return in a year or two is a possibility, but the damage could already be done with England as other strikers will have jumped ahead of him in the queue.

4) Cole Palmer

One-season wonder? No chance…

Palmer is arguably surpassing the extraordinary standards set during his debut season at Stamford Bridge with six goals and five assists in his first seven Premier League games this campaign.

Chelsea’s surprisingly good start to the 2024/25 campaign has certainly helped the 22-year-old, who is no longer tasked with carrying the immense weight of the Todd Boehly circus on his shoulders.

Carsley has been told he needs to build his England side around Palmer, but he may not get the chance with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola allegedly ‘closer than ever’ to being Southgate’s permanent successor.

Will Guardiola *actually* accept the job? Probably not. But we can dream, and this unlikely fantasy appointment could lead to England using a false nine.

While The Three Lions are spoilt for choice in attacking midfield and the flanks, the same cannot be said for the striking department so Palmer (or Phil Foden) could rack up quite a few appearances as a false nine as England becomes Spain/Barcelona-ified under Guardiola.

3) Liam Delap

Fans of the Championship who watched Delap flatter to deceive during recent loan spells may have been taken aback by newly-promoted Ipswich Town’s decision to pay £15m (plus £5m in add-ons) to sign him in the summer.

Man City have a knack for selling unused young talents for a major profit and Delap is one of their latest cheat code deals. Guardiola’s side have a buy-back clause and Delap’s surprise stellar start to the new campaign may eventually lead him back to the Etihad.

Four goals in seven games is a sensational return for an inexperienced striker in a struggling Premier League side as he’s been a major bright spark for Kieran McKenna this term.

Delap’s physicality has been one of his most impressive attributes and he’s played beyond his years this season. His sudden emergence is a welcome surprise for England as he could ease their post-Kane woes.

2) Dominic Solanke

One of very few eye-catching summer signings saw Tottenham pay £65m to replace Kane with Solanke after the former Liverpool flop scored 19 Premier League goals last season.

Solanke’s form last season justified a spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad, but his recall for this month’s international break sees him make an international return after seven years out of the picture.

England need Solanke’s move to Tottenham to work as much as the north London side and he’s been a rare positive in Ange Postecoglou’s side this season as the once-beloved Aussie could soon be out of a job.

Like other options on this list, the 27-year-old is no spring chicken and has a short shelf life as a potential England starting striker, but he’ll have plenty in the tank for the 2026 World Cup and should fancy his chances of at least being in the squad to challenge Kane.

1) Ollie Watkins

England’s underlying problems under a stubborn Southgate meant a Euro 2024 triumph would still be likely with Watkins starting ahead of Kane. Still, their chances would have been boosted had the in-form Villa marksman been picked ahead of his misfiring teammate.

Watkins suffered a slight post-Euro 2024 hangover as he struggled in Villa’s opening games. This led to speculation that a big-money signing could replace him, but he’s returned to form in recent weeks as Unai Emery’s side have coped impressively well with the rigours of competing in the Premier League and Champions League.

England were crying out for the forward’s ability to stretch a defence in the summer and his all-round forward play has come on leaps and bounds since Emery took over at Villa Park.

If anyone is going to replace Kane at the 2026 World Cup or beyond, Watkins currently stands out as the obvious pick, though he 28-year-old would still only be a short-term solution to a longer-term problem for England in a position that could prove to be their Achilles heel.