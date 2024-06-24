England international Harry Kane has responded to claims suggesting he called a player summit after they drew 1-1 against Denmark last week.

Kane got on the scoresheet early on against Denmark, but England produced a miserable performance as they were lucky to draw after Morten Hjulmand scored a stunning leveller.

The Bayern Munich star and the rest of his teammates have been heavily criticised in recent days and a big improvement is needed if England are to go far at Euro 2024.

On Sunday, a report claimed Kane called a players’ summit after Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier were seen ‘exchanging words’, while Phil Foden was reportedly the ‘peacemaker’.

On Kane’s attempts to rouse the squad, a source said: “Harry is a natural leader and wanted to gee the lads up after Denmark.

“That game left the whole country feeling a bit flat, never mind just the players. Harry wanted to remind them how good they are. He urged them to pull together, to bond more, to express themselves.

“They are world-class players. They don’t really need reminding of that but everyone needs a pick-me-up now and then. It was a really rousing speech from Harry.”

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 England Euro 2024 permutations: How they can qualify and what happens next if they do

👉 Southgate sack calls continue as Trippier urged to ‘sling the ball in’

👉 Euro 2024 Power Rankings: Germany cling on to top spot, Scotland go full Scotland

Kane responded to this report during a press conference on Sunday afternoon, insisting that this meeting “didn’t happen” as they actually had a “pretty hectic” day.

“No, that didn’t happen. I’m not sure where that’s come from. It was probably just people trying to create something out of nothing,” Kane said.

📣TO THE COMMENTS! How far will England progress at Euro 2024? Join the debate here

“The day after the game was just a small debrief as we always do from the manager, then had a family day.

“We had seven hours with the family, which I’m not sure all the lads were happy about after a few hours.

“It was pretty hectic to be fair, we might cut that down in the future.

“It was an important day to switch our minds off. We’ve done well in the tournament so far, so it was an important day to switch our minds off.”

READ NEXT: BBC pundit the ‘perfect man for England’ but then anyone’s better than Southgate

