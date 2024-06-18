Keane claims England star played ‘one good ball in an hour’ during Serbia victory

Roy Keane has had his say on Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance on Sunday night.

Roy Keane claims England defender Trent Alexander Arnold played “one good ball in an hour” during the Three Lions’ 1-0 victory over Serbia on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate’s side were in complete control during in a first half which saw Jude Bellingham put them ahead with a header in the 13th minute.

England allowed Serbia more control in the second half but they hung on for the three points and could have extended their lead if Harry Kane had converted a Jarrod Bowen cross.

As expected, Alexander-Arnold, who plays mainly as a right-back for Liverpool, was deployed in midfield for England alongside Declan Rice with Bellingham playing further forward.

He was eventually replaced by Conor Gallagher on 69 minutes and former Manchester United captain Keane thinks it will take time for Alexander-Arnold to get used to his position.

Keane said on ITV: “I thought Trent did alright. It was a pretty average England performance. He made a couple of mistakes which he got away with. That’s all part of learning your trade.

“It took me 25 international games to get settled in the midfield. He’s got that range of passing, that’s one good ball in an hour. There will be tougher games ahead.”

Fellow pundit Ian Wright added: “There were times he was way forward. I thought Trent was too far forwards.”

Gary Neville insists that other midfielders in the squad won’t be happy seeing Alexander-Arnold getting in ahead of them.

Neville said: “If you’re good enough to play in midfield all the time you would play in midfield. You saw Trent struggle a couple of times was when it was tight. If you’re a midfielder and you see a right-back getting ahead of you… you wouldn’t be happy.”

Inexperienced Marc Guehi started for England against Serbia with Harry Maguire not called up for the tournament because of injury and Kyle Walker was impressed by what he saw from the young Crystal Palace defender.

Walker said: “Marc, from the moment he stepped into the camp, he properly stepped into that role.

“You can see, obviously, there’s going to be pressure. I think everyone feels pressure.

“I’m the oldest head in the camp and I still go out onto the pitch and you still feel a bit anxious, you feel a bit nervous, just because you want to do everyone proud.

“But Marc, I thought he was fantastic.

“He didn’t put a foot wrong and hopefully that has got his feelings right now and settles the nerves a little bit and we can form a good partnership along that back line.”