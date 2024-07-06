Manchester United icon Roy Keane has hit out at England star Jude Bellingham after he was handed a suspended one-game suspension and a £25,000 fine.

After producing a magnificent performance in England’s tournament opener against Serbia, Bellingham cut a frustrated figure for a couple of matches as he could not make a significant impact.

But the Real Madrid superstar stepped up when England needed him most in the round of 16 as he netted a sensational overhead kick in stoppage time to save his side from a disappointing elimination from Euro 2024. Harry Kane later scored in extra time as The Three Lions beat Slovakia 2-1 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

After this game, Bellingham found himself in hot water after he appeared to make an indecent gesture towards Slovakia’s bench after scoring.

He subsequently claimed that this gesture was an “inside gesture towards some close friends”, but UEFA found that his gesture “violated the basic rules of decent conduct”.

This placed Bellingham at risk of being banned for England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland and it’s been claimed that his absence would be a “blessing for Gareth Southgate”.

But it emerged on Friday that Bellingham has been cleared to play against Switzerland as he has been given a suspended one-game ban and a £25,000 fine. In response, Southgate has claimed that this verdict “was a common-sense decision”.

“I thought it was a common-sense decision,” England manager Southgate said.

“Clearly when you score a goal of the quality that he did at the moment he did at the age he is, you are going to have an incredible rush of adrenaline. I think there was no intent in the gesture towards anybody other than the communication he has with his family.

“So from our perspective, we thought it was a sensible outcome. I speak to players all the time. I don’t feel a particular need to spend time with Jude on that. He is aware of the investigation and he is an intelligent guy.”

However, Man Utd legend Keane did not like Bellingham asking ‘Who else?’ after his goal, claiming the England star is “cocky and arrogant”.

“If you scored a big goal, to me that wouldn’t even cross your mind. You’d be with your team-mates,” Keane said.

“Scoring goals is the best part of football but I just can’t imagine that you’d have something in your head to say, ‘Who else?’ That’s the bit where I’d be going, ‘Hold on a second’. It’s a bit cocky and arrogant.

“Bellingham has to be careful with his celebration after scoring against Slovakia. You’re always walking a fine line; you don’t want it to seem like it’s all about you.”