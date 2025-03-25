Keane tells ‘bored’ England star to ‘mind your own business’ as he gives Tuchel a ‘school report’ grade

Roy Keane hit out at England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after his mix-up with defender Marc Guehi almost led to Latvia taking the lead.

The Three Lions comfortably beat the Latvians in the end of Monday night but they survived an early scare before triumphing 3-0 at Wembley.

With the score 0-0 on 18 minutes, England almost conceded in an embarrassing mix-up between goalkeeper Pickford and centre-back Guehi.

Latvian striker Vladislavs Gutkovskis raced through on goal with Pickford coming out to try and intercept but instead put off the Crystal Palace star with a miscommunication.

After the ball ran between the pair of them, Gutkovskis missed an open net from an angle with the Latvia star hitting the ball into the side netting.

Keane pointed to Everton goalkeeper Pickford for the error, the Man Utd legend said on ITV: “Poor from England. Goalkeepers get bored sometimes.

“But Pickford comes up, and you feel like saying to Pickford ‘mind your own business, let the defender deal with it’, so I’d be looking at Pickford there.

“He’s obviously had his hand up there at the end saying ‘it’s my fault’, but he doesn’t have to come up that far.”

The victory over Latvia means Thomas Tuchel has now won his opening two matches as England boss in fairly comfortable fashion.

However, Keane hasn’t been that impressed by the German so far with it being hard to judge Tuchel because of the quality of England’s opponents so far.

Keane added: “If this was a school report, you’d give him a would be a C+. I think there’s a lot more to come from him. I think the two games on paper were very easy.

“It’s a great start for the manager, but you knew he was going to get the two victories, just look at the 27 shots tonight.

“There’s loads of bits to improve. The end product wasn’t that great but at least the subs came on and had an effect on the game.

“But I thought it was OK. It was OK.”

Giving an insight into how the England players view Tuchel, Harry Kane – who scored one of the three goals against Latvia – said: “He’s fantastic. He has settled in straight away and it’s a real pleasure to have him as the coach.

“The energy he has brought, the passion and tactical analysis he has brought in every game has been top drawer.

“It’s the first camp and we know we’ll get better as we go but I think he’s pleased and we’re pleased to have him.”