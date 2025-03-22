Keane warns England star that he ‘won’t be playing’ in next match after failing to impress Tuchel

Roy Keane thinks Phil Foden could be about to lose his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England side after their 2-0 win over Albania on Friday night.

Tuchel opened his account as the Three Lions boss with three points in their World Cup qualifying group after Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane scored the goals to defeat Sylvinho’s side.

Foden and Marcus Rashford, who started on the wings for England, had little impact on the game with Tuchel revealing after the match that he wanted to see more from the Three Lions attacking duo.

Tuchel said: “We hope for more impact in these positions.

“More dribbling and more aggressive runs towards the box. In general, that was missing. The chances come from the little runs behind the line.

“There was a bit missing they were not as decisive as they can be.”

And Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks both Manchester City’s Foden and Aston Villa’s Rashford were “fortunate” to make Tuchel’s first squad.

Wright told ITV Sport: “What it sounded to me like he wants people taking people on, too many side passes coming back, we saw that a lot with Phil, we saw Marcus running down into blind alleys a little bit.

“But I think that if anything, I thought those two are both fortunate to call in with the way it’s going for them at the moment, obviously Marcus is getting a bit of a renaissance at Villa.

“But the way they played today it’s probably something you’d look at, if I’m on the outside of that as an English player from the wing point of view, I’d be thinking, ‘I’ve got to step my game up, I might get a shout here’.”

After watching Foden for Man City this season, Keane admits he no longer “expects anything” from the Citizens star when he gets on the ball.

Keane said: “If you’re one of those attacking players and you’ve come off the pitch and dominated a game like that against a poor Albanian team and you’ve not scored a goal, not had a shot on target, you’ve not tested the goalkeeper, you’d be disappointed because you’re there to affect games.

“You’ve got a new manager and you want to make a good impression. Rashford and Foden certainly didn’t do that tonight.

“I think he [Foden] might be lacking in confidence and he’s definitely off it, his club form is not great.

“We know he’s got that quality, usually when Foden’ at his best you’re going, ‘something’s going to happen’, even when he cuts in he picks a pass out, gets a shot away. He done none of that tonight, every time he gets the ball now I don’t expect anything from Foden at the moment.”

When asked if Foden would rather play as a No.10 than on the right wing, Keane added: “You can’t go down that road, wherever he’s playing you affect the game and he didn’t do that tonight.

“Listen, Foden won’t have that problem coming up about where he wants to play because he won’t be playing, that’s a bigger problem for him.”