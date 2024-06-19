England: Lampard, Neville urge Southgate to make one key change to line-up versus Denmark

Frank Lampard and Gary Neville think Gareth Southgate should make one change to his starting XI when England face Denmark on Thursday evening.

The Three Lions put in a solid first-half display in their 1-0 victory over Serbia as they took a 13th-minute lead through a Jude Bellingham header.

However, they surrendered control of the match in the second half as Serbia came back into the match with a late Jordan Pickford save giving England all three points.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold played fairly well in midfield for England on Sunday night despite giving the ball away a few times.

But former Chelsea midfielder Lampard reckons Alexander-Arnold should be taken out of the starting XI.

Lampard told BBC Sport: “There are definitely questions as well, I think the midfield there’s still a question mark about Trent’s position in there,” Lampard told BBC Sport.

“I’m a massive fan of his but to come in at this level and play in midfield, there are so many different elements to the game that you have to understand, especially when he ends up higher up the pitch centrally and there’s a lot of pressing coming from behind, I think that’s something that maybe we look at.

“And that left side of the pitch, we’ve all seen Phil Foden this year, possibly the best player in the Premier League, we all want to see that in an England shirt but getting that balance on the side of the pitch, until Luke Shaw is fit, as good as Kieran Trippier is, to open out and stretch the game, Phil Foden comes inside, have more possession to find the players between lines, it feels like a bit of a process at the minute that we need to get to quickly.”

When asked who Gareth Southgate should replace Alexander-Arnold with, Lampard replied: “I think I would look at Kobiee Mainoo and think about putting him in.

“I just think these kids sometimes come along and they just settle straight into the team. And they just have this awareness.

“He plays that pass through the lines. You need to be able to find the pass at the right time, Cesc [Fabregas] was brilliant at doing it, through a tight space, through a tight line. I think he sees it, nothing fazes him.

“I would certainly like to look at him at this stage. I think there’s definitely room for Trent to still be there, that position in midfield where you can get your head up and see a pass, he can out-pass anyone in the team, Trent. It’s just those tighter areas where you’re getting passes away quickly with pressure coming from different directions, you learn it for a long time.”

And former Manchester United and England right-back Neville agrees with Lampard with Alexander-Arnold for Mainoo the change he would also make.

Neville said on ITV: “Balance demands that, as the tournament progresses, Alexander-Arnold may be sacrificed in midfield and Kobbie Mainoo played instead.

“Every good team has a player who can receive a ball on the half turn, set the rhythm of the team and control a game.

“I love Bellingham, Rice and Alexander-Arnold. They are all amazing players.

“But I’m not convinced the current midfield three can provide that.”