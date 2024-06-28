Lampard names the ‘offensive’ player England have missed greatly at Euro 2024

Former midfielder Frank Lampard insists that England not having Luke Shaw available has been a “big deal” for Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024.

Although England progressed through to the knockout stage as winners of Group C, Southgate’s squad have yet to spark after successive draws following a hard-earned 1-0 win over Serbia.

With Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon all having impressed when coming off the bench during the second half of the stalemate against Slovenia on Tuesday night, Southgate appears to be weighing up his options ahead of Sunday’s last-16 tie against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen.

One player who hasn’t been available to the England boss so far is Manchester United left-back Shaw with the 28-year-old still getting up to full fitness after Southgate took a risk by including him.

England have struggled to threaten down that left-hand side without a naturally left-footed player starting there, with Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier playing out of position on that side.

And former England and Chelsea midfielder Lampard reckons Shaw is the player who England have missed the most at Euro 2024.

Lampard said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Not having a natural left-sided left-back has been a big deal for him because that felt really good to me watching the last tournaments when Luke Shaw was there.

“Luke Shaw was much more offensive on that side of the pitch and we could have a balance where Kyle Walker could stay more and create this three at the back.

“And then you would have the two and get the offensive players between the lines with the threat on the left-hand side.

“We’ve lacked that and that’s a problem that he’s going to want to solve.”

Lampard added: “I think you can probably get away with right-footed centre-backs on both sides if the left-sider is comfortable enough that they can make the right pass.

“I think Marc Guehi is to be fair, I know Marc well, and he can certainly find the right time to play into midfield or out to a full-back.

“I think Trippier is a fantastic player who has shown that for club and country but you’re just asking different attributes to players.

“People might say, ‘You’re just talking about a left-back’, but in the modern day when we’re watching how the German team play and both full-backs are so advanced, their style, how they play. It’s important you get those bits right.

“Those small details are massively important so it’s obviously something that has come upon Gareth. He’s tried to get Luke Shaw fit, obviously that’s not quite happening at the minute.

“But it’s not just as simple as saying, ‘That’s just one player’, as that affects the whole balance of the team.

“Maybe then it’s about what the other solution is. Can we get some more real high attacking width on that side that stays wide. That maybe gives you more dynamic runs in behind. I think that’s certainly something he might look at.”

Marc Guehi has been one of the bright sparks for England at this tournament with the former Chelsea defender – who currently plays for Crystal Palace – looking comfortable at international level for most of the Three Lions’ opening three matches.

Lampard continued: “I’m delighted for him. I gave him his debut at Chelsea. He’s a really polite, humble lad.

“You could see that he had all the attributes that could take him a long way, particularly the personality. He wanted to do well.

“I really liked the idea of working with him at that time because when a young kid comes through with that humility and wants to do well, that’s an amazing to work with as a coach.

“But to go away and play as he played at Palace and to come into an England squad with the high pressure of playing. Everyone’s going, ‘Oh, we’re not sure!’, but he’s now one position we’re not talking about which is an amazing achievement from him.”