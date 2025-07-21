England legend Paul Gascoigne taken to intensive care after being found semi-conscious

One of English football’s most iconic figures, Paul Gascoigne, is back in hospital after collapsing at his home in Dorset.

The 58-year-old football maverick was reportedly found semi-conscious in his bedroom on Friday night before being rushed to intensive care. His condition has since stabilised, and he is now being treated in an acute medical ward, where he is expected to make a recovery.

Close friend and former footballer Steve Foster discovered him before driving him to the hospital. Foster said:

“Paul is in hospital, which is the best possible place for him to be right now,” and added that Gascoigne “would like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best.”

His daughter Bianca and two sisters are understood to be staying in contact with doctors, along with several of his former teammates.

Peter Beardsley, Chris Waddle, Paul Merson and Vinnie Jones are reportedly among those being kept informed as Gascoigne begins his recovery.

News of his hospitalisation has triggered a wave of support from fans, former players and well-wishers, many of whom have seen this story before. Gazza is no stranger to public health scares.

During his playing days, he was nothing short of extraordinary. A magician in midfield, capable of winning matches with a moment of brilliance or a burst of energy no one else could summon.

He became a national icon at Italia ’90, his tears in Turin forever linked to a summer where England came so close. Six years later, he returned to the big stage with a solo goal against Scotland that is still replayed every tournament.

Across a career that began at Newcastle and peaked with Tottenham, Lazio and Rangers, Gazza won silverware, lit up World Cups and left an impression everywhere he went.

In total, he earned 57 caps for England and scored 10 international goals before Glen Hoddle controversially dropped him before the 1998 World Cup.

His life after football has been more difficult. A struggle with alcohol, mental health issues and various legal troubles has played out in public view, with Gazza’s most vulnerable moments dominating the headlines.

There have also been serious incidents, like his confession to subjecting his former wife, Sheryl, to domestic abuse during their relationship.

During a 2009 interview with the Scotland Herald, she said, “The world got Gazza the charmer. I got Paul the abuser.”

In recent years, Gascoigne has spoken openly about treatment, including a procedure that involved anti-alcohol pellets being sewn in his stomach to help curb his drinking.

He’s relapsed more than once, but each time has found a way back to recovery, often with support from the football world that still holds him in such affection.