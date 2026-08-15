Lionesses legend Fara Williams believes Youri Tielemans is a “massive” recruit for Manchester United, and the return of Marcus Rashford could be like a new signing for the club.

Man Utd have had a relatively quiet summer in terms of incomings so far, with midfielders Tielemans and Andrey Santos their most eye-catching additions.

The Red Devils, who also brought in free agent Karl Darlow as a back-up goalkeeper, have also welcomed back Marcus Rashford, who has been on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona over the past 18 months.

The England international looked to have played his last game for Man Utd at the end of 2024 during the Ruben Amorim era but on Saturday, he came on in the second half of his side’s 4-2 friendly defeat to AC Milan in Wroclaw, Poland.

While manager Michael Carrick, who was given the role permanently after an impressive interim period in the second half of last season, wants more signings, former Arsenal and Liverpool player Williams thinks the signs are bright for the Old Trafford outfit.

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Moreover, the 172-capped England international believes that Rashford can be successfully reintegrated into the fold and Belgian international Tielemans is an excellent coup.

Marcus Rashford can be like a new Man Utd signing

She told F365, “I think he’s [Carrick] a great manager. The fact that Manchester United invested in him and kept him on is important. I think the players are really familiar with him.

“I think the signings that he’s made and I think Rashford coming back, that could be a big signing that nobody’s really talking about when he’s been there before. Before he went out on loan at Villa and Barcelona, it didn’t end well for him [at Man Utd].

“But I think you’ve seen a transition of him and I think it’ll feel like a fresh, new signing. Obviously, he knows Carrick well and Tielemans is a massive signing and a fantastic addition for Man Utd. I think Man Utd fans and players will really appreciate that once the season begins.”

Williams was also impressed with how Carrick revitalised Kobbie Mainoo last season, after it looked like the academy product would leave the club back when Amorim was in charge.

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Moreover, the ex-Everton player, who grew up supporting Chelsea, believes that 22-year-old defensive midfielder Santos can shine at Old Trafford, despite the £50m transfer fee raising a few eyebrows.

However, Williams does feel that Man Utd’s backline could do with some extra quality.

She continued, “Obviously, you look at what Carrick got out of Mainoo too. You look at them signing Santos from Chelsea. Manchester United fans weren’t happy about paying £50m for a young kid. Being a Chelsea fan myself, he’s one of the best young talents coming through in that position.

“I do think they could have strengthened centrally defensively but in terms of the squad that they’ve got and what Carrick is building there, in terms of competing again, I think they will be competing for the top four again.

“You’re right in terms of how they manage European football again, now that they are back in the Champions League, it is a whole different kettle of fish playing three times a week.

“But it’s an exciting season for the fans, for Carrick and these players. It feels like this is a fresh start for Man Utd. They trust the manager and you can kind of see that togetherness within that whole squad now.”

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