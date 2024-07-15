Lineker tells Southgate to quit England job as Richards, Shearer identify two ideal replacements

Eddie Howe, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp could be candidates to replace Gareth Southgate.

Gary Lineker thinks it’s “time for someone else with a more modern, attacking style of football” to take over from Gareth Southgate as England boss.

The Three Lions were second best on Sunday evening as a late Mikel Oyarzabal goal saw Spain beat Southgate’s side 2-1 and extend England’s 58-year wait for a major trophy.

Cole Palmer had put England back on level terms on 73 minutes following Nico Williams’ opener but Oyarzabal broke Three Lions hearts four minutes from time.

Southgate has been heavily criticised throughout the tournament for his defensive tactics despite the England squad possessing so many creative and attacking players.

Lineker praised Southgate’s record at major championships but he has urged the England boss to quit and move over for someone with fresh attacking ideas.

Former England striker Lineker said on the Rest Is Football podcast: “I think he’s been the right person to bring the nation together in terms of the football team. And, now, maybe it’s time for someone else with a more modern, attacking style of football. Because I think the game’s gone away from being successful if you’re really defensive.”

‘Wouldn’t you go all out for Jurgen Klopp?’

After asking Alan Shearer and Micah Richards who should replace Southgate, Lineker said: “Wouldn’t you go all out for Jurgen Klopp?”

Richards responded: I’d go one bigger – Pep”, to which Lineker hit back, “I think we’d all love Pep but do you realistically think Pep?”, before Richards retorted, “Why not?”

On former Liverpool manager Klopp, Lineker said: “Klopp’s kind of been out of a job. He’ll have had a bit of a rest.”

Shearer chipped in: “Do you really think England would go for a German manager?”

But Lineker added: “He’s not really German, is he? He’s half German, isn’t he, because he’s been in England for so long.”

Richards would be keen to see Guardiola take over as England manager, although he doesn’t want him to leave Man City but Lineker doubts the Football Association would pay the kind of money it would take to sign the Spaniard.

Lineker continued: “The thing is, club managers are paid an awful lot of money. I can’t see the FA stumping up that kind of cash.”

Shearer said: “I’m for England and English managers. Howe would be the outstanding candidate. There’s a lot going on at Newcastle. The guys who appointed Eddie have now left.”

Lineker added on Newcastle boss Howe: “He’s a front-foot manager. He’s young. He’s got a real energy to his football.”

Frustrated at the lack of top English coaches, Lineker said later: “Why aren’t we producing English coaches? It’s nuts, isn’t it? It’s weird?!”