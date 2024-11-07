England: Liverpool star among uncapped trio in Carsley’s last squad as Rogers misses out

Interim boss Lee Carsley has named three uncapped players in his final England squad but he has not included Aston Villa standout Morgan Rogers.

Carsley has his final two games as England’s interim boss this month as his side faces Greece and the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel was appointed during last month’s international break, but he will not take charge until the start of next year.

Following last month’s disappointing 2-1 loss against table-toppers Greece, second-placed England are three points adrift of the summit and likely require two wins from their remaining games to win the group.

A report on Thursday morning revealed Carsley had a ‘major injury crisis’ as six of his key players are ‘doubts’ ahead of this international break.

Carsley’s final squad as England interim boss was officially announced on Thursday afternoon. Uncapped trio Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United) and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) were included.

The notable omissions include Aston Villa standout Morgan Rogers and Chelsea captain Reece James. John Stones and Kobbie Mainoo also miss out.

The England squad in full is as follows.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton)

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Curtis Jones (Liverpool).

Forwards: Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)