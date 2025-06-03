Liam Delap’s transfer from Ipswich Town to Chelsea will have unintended consequences for his international involvement this summer.

Chelsea are expected to confirm the signing of the Ipswich striker very soon and there will be a knock-on effect for former interim England manager Lee Carsley’s tournament plans.

After leading the Three Lions’ most recent Nations League campaign following the departure of senior national team manager Gareth Southgate, Carsley returned to his role as the manager of the England Under-21 side.

Carsley is preparing for the Under-21 European Championship in Slovakia but will lose Delap as a result of the striker’s imminent switch to the Blues.

The 22-year-old was named in Carsley’s squad for the competition but will be withdrawn when his move to Stamford Bridge is announced.

Delap is expected to sign for the Blues on a six-year deal after completing a medical and agreeing personal terms with the West London club, who met the striker’s £30 million release clause. The former Manchester City prospect had also attracted interest from Manchester United.

Chelsea will be jetting off to the USA for the maligned but lucrative Club World Cup this month and Gianni Infantino’s ludicrous vanity project takes precedence over the Under-21 European Championship, leaving Carsley to find an alternative.

He remains philosophical about the loss of his most in-form striker and has pointed out that the England Under-21 camp facilitated Delap’s transfer negotiations rather than being an unwanted delay.

“We’re supporting all of the players. We have room within our schedule to make sure they get a chance if they need to have a medical or they need to speak to a club. We support them with that,” Carsley told BBC Sport.

“Liam is one of two or three players we are supporting with that at the moment.”

Nevertheless, the former Derby County and Everton midfielder has a replacement to find when Delap leaves the camp for good.

“Ideally, I want them here – of course I do. You want your strongest squad but we have to put the players first and that is definitely what we are doing,” he said.

“Liam has done really well in the Premier League. He has shown what a capable player he is. The good thing about Liam is he still has a lot of developing to do. He still has a lot of improvement to do in his all round game so it is exciting times for him.”

The Blues kick off their Club World Cup campaign against bonus qualifiers Los Angeles FC in Atlanta. Delap will be with Enzo Maresca’s squad in time to take part and could be joined by another new striker.

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and could be set to see off both Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for the French forward’s signature.