Merson reveals strange reason to give Lampard the England job: ‘Frank’s been at tournaments’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons Frank Lampard is a “good shout” to be next England manager as he’s “been deep in tournaments”.

Gareth Southgate announced his decision to stand down as England manager on Tuesday, saying it is time for a “new chapter” for the national team.

Having taken charge of England in 2016 following the shock exit to Iceland in that summer’s Euros and the shortlived reign of Sam Allardyce, the former Middlesbrough boss went on to guide the team to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and successive European Championship finals.

And now the search has begun for Southgate’s successor with rumours linking Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola, while English managers such as Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Lee Carsley have been mooted.

Howe has been selected as the ‘early frontunner’ while the Football Association are apparently ‘willing to wait’ a year to land Manchester City boss Guardiola.

Former Chelsea boss Lampard – who has been out of work since his interim spell at Stamford Bridge in 2023 – is another name to be linked and Merson thinks the ex-England midfielder would be a “good shout” because of his Three Lions experience as a player.

Merson said on the Football’s Greatest YouTube channel: “Yeah, I like Frank. I like the Frank situation.

“The big advantage Gareth had, he played at tournaments. He lived tournaments and international football [as a player]. I think it’s a big advantage.

“Frank’s been at tournaments and been deep in tournaments. Been to tournaments as really fancied and failed miserably. Big experience that is.

“That’s a good shout. I like that shout… I didn’t think of that one, but I like that.”

Gary Neville reckons Southgate should stay in international management after leaving England because of his ability to be a “statesman-like leader”.

“I would like to think Gareth will stay in international management,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“His patience and understanding is second to none and it suits him. He is a statesman-like leader who represents countries really well. He is such a proud Englishman – he doesn’t look like a bulldog type who will fight for his country, like Terry Butcher and Stuart Pearce, but he is that type in a different shell.

“But I think he could take his learnings into another country. He could also stay with England and the FA in a higher role and develop English coaches.”

On his thoughts on Southgate’s potential successor, Neville added: “There is no science in terms of what works and there are obvious contenders.

“Graham Potter and Eddie Howe will get mentioned and I think it will definitely be an English manager. Moving to St. George’s Park was to promote and develop English coaches. To take that away from an English manager and give to an international manager would be wrong.”